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Zelensky On Licenses To Produce Ballistic Missile Interceptors: I Did Not Hear“No”


2026-09-22 04:39:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state said this at a briefing following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I did not hear 'no,'” Zelensky said, adding that Donald Trump had not given him a specific answer to the question either.

To be updated...

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UkrinForm

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