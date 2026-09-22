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Zelensky On Licenses To Produce Ballistic Missile Interceptors: I Did Not Hear“No”
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state said this at a briefing following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.
“I did not hear 'no,'” Zelensky said, adding that Donald Trump had not given him a specific answer to the question either.
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