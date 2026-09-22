National Guard Troops Strike MLRS, Two Guns Behind Enemy Lines On Donetsk Axis
“While conducting combat operations behind enemy lines, pilots of the 5th Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Purpose Center struck a multiple rocket launcher system and two enemy guns,” the post reads.
Operations to degrade the enemy's capabilities are currently underway on one section of the front on the Donetsk axis, the National Guard said.Read also: Ukrainian National Guards destroy $10M Russian Osa air defense system in Donetsk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform,total combat losses of Russian forces ince the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to September 22, 2026, amount to approximately 1,520,880 personnel, including 1,230 over the past day.
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