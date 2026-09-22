Fuel Costs Continue To Rise Across EU
Fuel and lubricant prices for personal vehicles in the European Union rose 23.8% in August from a year earlier, following annual increases of 13.7% in June and 16.9% in July.
According to Eurostat, prices increased in 26 of the EU's 27 member states compared with August 2025. In 16 countries, the annual increase was above 20%.
Bulgaria recorded the biggest annual increase at 34.5%, followed by Lithuania at 28.8%, Finland at 27.6%, Germany at 27.5% and France at 27.4%.
The smallest increases were recorded in Hungary at 1.3%, Sweden at 6.1% and Ireland at 11.7%.
Fuel prices also rose on a monthly basis. Compared with July, diesel prices increased by 8.3% in August, while gasoline prices rose by 3.3%.
Diesel prices went up in 26 EU countries between July and August. The largest increases were recorded in Czechia at 14.3%, Bulgaria at 13.5% and Luxembourg at 12.3%. Italy saw the smallest increase at 5.2%, followed by Romania at 6.1% and the Netherlands at 6.2%.
Gasoline prices increased in 22 EU countries, remained unchanged in two and fell in three.
Spain recorded the largest monthly increase in gasoline prices at 8.2%, followed by Romania at 6.6%, Italy at 6.3% and Cyprus at 6.2%.
Gasoline prices edged down in Hungary by 0.6%, Denmark by 0.3% and Slovakia by 0.1%.
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