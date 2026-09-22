(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) True Exposure Investments, Inc. Announces September 2026 Distribution for Tru.X Exogenous Risk Pool September 22, 2026 3:40 PM EDT | Source: True Exposure Investments, Inc. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - True Exposure Investments, Inc. (TruX) is pleased to announce the distribution amount per unit (the "Distributions") for the Tru.X Exogenous Risk Pool ("TERP") as indicated in the table below. The ex-dividend date and record date for TERP is anticipated to be September 30, 2026. Unitholders of TERP on record date will receive cash distributions payable on or about October 7, 2026.

Fund Name Symbol Ex-date and Record Date Pay Date Distribution per unit Tru.X Exogenous Risk Pool TERP September 30, 2026 October 7, 2026 $0.08

About True Exposure Investments, Inc.

TruX was formed to address investor risks that are often overlooked. We respond to risks affecting both human capital and investment capital, including exogenous risks. These risks cannot be solved with personal insurance or other investment strategies. TRU.X solutions are low-cost and transparent and provide daily liquidity.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. True Exposure Investments, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

For further information, contact

James Fraser, CEO

True Exposure Investments, Inc.

844 844 8789 or ...

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Source: True Exposure Investments, Inc.