PDI Expands Security Services To Combat Shadow AI With AI Prompt Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI security offering helps organizations uncover shadow AI and protect AI usage across their workforce

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDI Technologies, a leading provider of managed security and network services, today announced PDI Managed AI Prompt Protection. The new AI security service is available globally to help organizations discover, govern, and protect AI usage across their workforce with visibility, security, and real-time control, including for the unmanaged use of AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Cursor, and many other custom LLMs.

While organizations often know which AI tools they've approved, far fewer know which tools employees actually use, what information they share, or whether they use AI responsibly. As AI adoption accelerates, that visibility gap is fueling a growing shadow AI challenge and becoming a serious business risk. According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026, shadow AI's share of security incidents more than doubled to 43% this year, and those incidents now average $5.39 million in breach costs.

Tom Jackson, Vice President of Information Technology at Beck Suppliers, Inc., one of Ohio's leading independent fuel suppliers and convenience retail operators, said, "AI is unlocking new opportunities across our business, enabling greater efficiency, innovation, and decision-making. At the same time, the rapid adoption of AI technologies introduces important governance, security, and compliance considerations. To maximize the benefits of AI while protecting sensitive information, we need greater visibility into how these tools are being used across the organization."

PDI Managed AI Prompt Protection helps organizations:

Discover shadow AI and gain visibility into more than 15,000 AI services used across the workforce, creating a single source of truth for AI activity.



Protect and redact sensitive information in real-time before customer data, payment information, intellectual property, and other business-critical assets reach external AI platforms. Guide employees toward safer AI usage through in-the-moment coaching to reinforce responsible AI practices.

"Organizations are rapidly adopting AI to boost productivity, accelerate decision-making, and achieve better business outcomes," said Ameer Karim, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Security & Network Solutions, PDI Technologies. "At the same time, AI creates new blind spots for security teams. PDI Managed AI Prompt Protection helps organizations gain the visibility, control, and managed expertise needed to enable secure AI adoption at scale."

PDI Managed AI Prompt Protection is the latest addition to the PDI Security & Network Solutions portfolio and reflects its continued investment in helping organizations address emerging AI security, cybersecurity, and networking challenges. Through an ecosystem of proven technologies, strategic industry relationships, and managed expertise, PDI helps organizations drive compliance and secure always-on, complex operating environments, including branded oil, convenience fuel and retail, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), specialty retail, automotive, and other distributed enterprises.

Connect with PDI to learn how PDI Managed AI Prompt Protection helps organizations strengthen AI governance, improve visibility, and reduce risk , and to explore other innovations from PDI Security & Network Solutions.

Security leaders, IT decision-makers, and teams responsible for AI governance and risk management can also register for PDI's upcoming webinar, "Secure Employee AI Usage Without Compromising Productivity," featuring cybersecurity experts from PDI and SentinelOne, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 . Registration details are available online.

About PDI Security and Network Solutions

With over 25 years of cybersecurity expertise, PDI Security and Network Solutions is redefining managed security through intelligent unification and protection. PDI delivers fully managed security and network services through 24/7/365 Security Operations Centers (SOCs), Network Operations Centers (NOCs), and AI-powered insights via the PDI Cybersecurity Platform. PDI processes more than 1 trillion traffic logs quarterly and safeguards over $1 trillion in retail transactions annually.

About PDI Technologies

PDI Technologies, Inc. provides solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By“Connecting Convenience” across the globe, PDI helps businesses modernize operations and converge systems to increase productivity and engage customers faster. Now with PDIQ, PDI is embedding AI into trusted workflows so teams can work smarter, make better decisions, and accelerate innovation. From large-scale ERP and logistics to loyalty, payments, and cybersecurity, PDI delivers the intelligence needed to win in a rapidly changing world. Visit pditechnologies.com.

CONTACT: PDI Technologies...