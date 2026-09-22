One Year In, Arrowhead Intermediaries Advances Integration With Brand Alignment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three focused divisions, one unified platform - Arrowhead marks a year of new products, AI advancement and operational integration, and outlines a simplified customer experience beginning in 2027

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrowhead Intermediaries (Arrowhead), a global insurance distribution platform, marked one year since the acquisition of One80 Intermediaries and the unification of its underwriting, wholesale and specialty businesses under one platform with three distinct divisions. Leaders reported significant first-year progress across business integration, new product development and AI advancement. Building on that progress, Arrowhead announced a brand alignment that will bring its businesses together through a clearer brand structure and digital experience, with updates beginning in 2027.

“The strength of this platform has never been its size alone - it's what that size makes possible for the customers we serve,” said Steve Boyd, chief executive officer of Arrowhead Intermediaries.“With 7,800 teammates across 170 global locations, we can bring specialized knowledge and market access to niche and hard-to-place risk nearly anywhere. In a single year, we've broadened our capabilities, sharpened how we apply data and technology and strengthened our distribution in ways none of our businesses could have achieved alone. That level of collaboration and growth doesn't stop. A simplified brand and digital experience is the next step in making our platform and solutions easier to access.”

A year of progress



Business integration. The business completed key first-year integration milestones across more than 50 businesses while continuing to align systems, operations and shared capabilities across its divisions. It also realized meaningful cost and revenue synergies through increased collaboration, business combinations and operational efficiencies, while identifying additional opportunities to strengthen performance and connectivity across the broader platform.

Portfolio innovation. The platform launched 13 new products across its divisions, with more than 20 additional products in the pipeline, pairing market knowledge and performance discipline with strong carrier and distribution relationships. AI advancement. The business is scaling practical, responsible uses of AI across its divisions with a human-in-the-lead approach to simplify complex workflows, reduce repetitive administrative work and improve access to information. From submission and claims intake to document review and knowledge management, these capabilities are helping teammates spend more time applying their specialized knowledge, serving customers and making informed decisions.



What's next

Beginning in 2027, agents, brokers, carriers and partners will see phased updates across the three divisions, including brands, websites, marketing materials, customer communications and legal entity names.

The Arrowhead Programs division will rebrand as Arrowhead Underwriting; the wholesale brokerage division will unite under Bridge Specialty Group; and Arrowhead Specialty will officially launch and continue to deliver tailored insurance, reinsurance and risk management solutions.

The foundation of this purpose-built platform remains unchanged. Leadership, teams and day-to-day contacts will remain the same, as will underwriting authority, appetite and governance. Carrier, broker and customer relationships remain intact, with products, programs and services continuing as usual.

“This next chapter builds on the progress we've made in our first year,” said Chris Walker, chairman of Arrowhead Intermediaries.“Aligning our brands is another step toward a more connected platform, providing a clearer view of our capabilities and solutions and making our global business easier to navigate.”

About Arrowhead Intermediaries

Arrowhead Intermediaries is a global insurance distribution platform that offers deep specialization, scale and innovation across wholesale brokerage, program administration and specialty insurance. With more than 7,800 professionals worldwide and a collective portfolio exceeding $20 billion in premium placed in 2025, Arrowhead Intermediaries delivers a diverse trading platform for insurance carriers as well as expanded access and niche solutions for brokers and customers navigating complex and hard-to-place risks. The platform combines entrepreneurial culture with operational excellence to deliver tailored solutions and long-term value across the insurance ecosystem. For more information, visit ArrowheadIntermediaries.com.

Media Contact:

Arrowhead Intermediaries

Leanne Scott Brown, Vice President Communications, Media, PR

...

619.610.7178

Full details - including division updates, the brand and legal entity directory and transition timing - are available at