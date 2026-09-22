White River Bancshares Company To Present At The Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference September 24Th

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, today announced that President Brant Ward and other members of the Executive Team will present live at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 24th, 2026

DATE: September 24th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 24th & September 28th. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Net Income of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2026.

ROA of 1.03% and ROE of 13.82% for the second quarter of 2026.

Net loans increased 12.0% and total deposits increased 14.5% at June 30, 2026 compared to a year ago. Completed a two for one stock split on September 4, 2026.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

White River Bancshares Company

Scott Sandlin

Chief Strategy Officer

479-684-3754

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Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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