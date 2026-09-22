Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market Gains Momentum As Carbon Capture And Clean-Energy Applications Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per SNS Insider, the Global Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market is projected to reach USD 4.71 billion by 2035 as clean energy, gas separation, catalysis and pharmaceutical applications expand adoption of advanced porous materials

Austin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market

The U.S. Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market was valued at approximately USD 0.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1.10 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.79% during 2026–2035. Growth is being supported by strong R&D investment, carbon capture, hydrogen storage, gas separation, pharmaceutical drug delivery and clean-energy initiatives.









The Europe Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market was valued at approximately USD 0.164 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1.15 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.50% during 2026–2035. Growth is being supported by strong R&D investment, carbon capture, hydrogen storage, gas separation, pharmaceutical drug delivery and clean-energy initiatives.

Why this Market is Gaining Attention in 2026

Carbon Capture and Hydrogen Storage Are Expanding the Role of MOFs

The Metal-Organic Framework opportunity is increasingly connected to clean-energy and emissions-reduction applications rather than laboratory research alone. Metal organic frameworks provide high surface area as well as pores that can be tuned for gas adsorption, separation, and storage in carbon capture and hydrogen technology and industrial gases processing.

Decarbonization and green energy technologies are driving a greater need for materials that can help with gas storage and separation efficiencies. This has widened the scope of MOFs from just the field of energy to chemicals and environment as well.

Scalable Manufacturing is Creating a Parallel Opportunity for Material Suppliers

The commercial application of MOFs has become ever more reliant on the successful scaling up of high-quality porous materials production at reduced costs. Enhanced synthetic methods, such as less energy-intensive ones using less solvent, are aiding the shift from lab-scale production to industrial-scale production.

This presents an opportunity for MOF manufacturers who have skills in scaling synthesis, material uniformity, and formulating for specific purposes. Ongoing developments in the manufacturing process are therefore becoming an increasingly important factor as the use of the technology increases in various industries.

Pharmaceutical and Environmental Applications Expand the MOF Opportunity

The chance of application also lies outside gas storage and separation. Metal Organic Frameworks are finding more applications in areas such as drug delivery, catalysis, water purification and advanced sensing.

Their adjustable structure and high surface area increase the value chain range that can be considered by providing new business opportunities other than the conventional use for gas processing.

Commercial Findings from the Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market

ZIFs Dominated and UiOs are the Fastest Growing Type: The ZIFs formed 34.72% share of the market on the basis of type in 2025 due to their thermal stability, higher surface area, economic viability, and usage in gas separation and gas storage applications. The UiOs form the fastest growing segment of MOFs and have a forecasted CAGR of 24.36% owing to their high chemical stability and extensive use in pharmaceuticals and catalysis.

Gas Storage & Separation Dominated and Drug Delivery is the Fastest Growing Application: In 2025, Gas Storage & Separation held 39.46% of the total market share owing to the rising demand for MOFs for carbon dioxide capture, hydrogen storage, and industrial gas separation. The Drug Delivery segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 27.88% during the forecast period because of the rising use of controlled release techniques and biocompatibility materials.

Regional Clean-Energy Investment is Reshaping MOF Demand: In 2025, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a share of around 40.87% in the global Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market. The market growth in this region will be facilitated by favorable manufacturing environments along with research and development investments and application in China, Japan, South Korea and India. North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.69%.

Who Should be Watching the Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market?

The market is increasingly relevant across the broader advanced-materials ecosystem, including:

Energy companies → chemical manufacturers → carbon capture developers → hydrogen infrastructure providers → pharmaceutical companies → environmental technology providers → advanced materials producers → research institutions → industrial gas companies

For MOF producers, the opportunity extends beyond supplying experimental porous materials. Competitive positioning increasingly depends on scalable production, structural stability, adsorption performance, synthesis efficiency, application-specific properties and the ability to commercialize materials consistently. For end users, the performance of MOFs has implications on gas storage, separation, emissions control, and drug delivery.

Commercialization and Advanced Materials Innovation Shape the 2026 Market

MOFs getting into greater use in industry, manufacturers have turned their attention to making MOFs that are suitable for commercial-scale production and application-oriented MOFs.



In October 2025, BASF SE highlighted its industrial-scale production of CALF-20 MOFs for carbon capture and water extraction applications. In June 2025, Merck KGaA expanded its MOF portfolio to support enhanced gas separation, adsorption and energy applications.

Market Challenge: Scaling MOF Production Without Increasing Cost and Manufacturing Complexity

Metal-organic framework production remains constrained by high production costs, complex synthesis processes and limited large-scale manufacturing capabilities. MOF synthesis can require precise operating conditions, specialized equipment and costly raw materials, while material stability and reproducibility can create additional commercialization challenges.

As a result, MOF suppliers are increasingly competing not simply on material performance, but on scalable manufacturing, cost efficiency, structural consistency, stability, reproducibility and the ability to meet application-specific requirements at commercial volumes.

Key Competitors in the Market

Companies covered in the Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Market research include BASF SE, Merck KGaA, NuMat Technologies, Inc., MOF Technologies Ltd., Strem Chemicals, Inc., Framergy, Inc., MOFapps, Mosaic Materials, Inc., ACSYNAM, Promethean Particles Ltd., NanoSaar AG, ZeoChem AG, Kuraray Co., Ltd., GS Alliance Co., Ltd., Sivananthan Laboratories, Inc., NanoResearch Elements Inc., Chemilyzer Ltd., Hangzhou Trylead Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Nanoshel LLC, and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck Group).

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