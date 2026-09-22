Credit Acceptance Announces Shannon Wilson As Chief Human Resources Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business and transformation officer joins the Executive Leadership Team to help drive Credit Acceptance's next chapter of growth

Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the“Company”,“Credit Acceptance”,“we”,“our”, or“us”) today announced that Shannon Wilson will join the Company as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) on September 28, 2026. Ms. Wilson is a business and transformation executive with an unusual breadth of experience spanning human resources, frontline operations, technology, and workforce strategy. She has led through growth, complexity, and significant change at iconic brands and startups.

“Our ambitions for Credit Acceptance are high, and we have been deliberate about building a leadership team capable of realizing them,” said Vinayak Hegde, Chief Executive Officer.“That means bringing in leaders who are exceptional in their fields but think and operate across the enterprise. Shannon embodies that. She brings deep human resources expertise, but she is also an experienced operator who understands technology, organizational systems, and what it takes to execute through complexity and change. She has seen what great looks like at scale, and I am excited to have her as a partner as we turn our ambitions into action.”

Ms. Wilson's career began in frontline retail operations at Best Buy and The Home Depot, experiences that shaped her deep connection to customers and frontline employees and the operations-first perspective she has carried throughout her career. During more than a decade at Amazon, she brought that perspective to extraordinary scale, eventually leading Human Resources for North American Customer Fulfillment and organizations focused on workforce strategy, product, technology, analytics, and science. Most recently, as Chief People Officer at Alto Pharmacy, Ms. Wilson applied those lessons in a very different, highly regulated environment, helping a technology-driven startup navigate significant transformation and build the organizational capabilities needed to adapt, grow, and thrive.

Credit Acceptance continues to evolve and invest for long-term growth. The Company is strengthening how it operates, focusing on great talent and performance, and becoming more technology- and AI-enabled while building on the mission, culture, and principles that have made Credit Acceptance successful for more than 50 years.

Ms. Wilson added:“For many people, a vehicle is a link to real opportunity. Credit Acceptance partners with dealers to help make vehicle ownership possible for consumers who might otherwise struggle to obtain financing. The impact extends far beyond the purchase of a vehicle, creating opportunities for people to build careers, support their families, and contribute to their communities. That combination of purpose and problem-solving drew me to the Company.”



Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.





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