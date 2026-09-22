Aestheticlinic Launches Booking And Compliance Platform For Independent Aesthetic Practitioners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform brings online booking, card-protected deposits, versioned e-signed consent and an audit trail together in one system, as UK aesthetic clinics face growing scrutiny over consent and record-keeping.

Belfast, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AesthetiClinic launches with flat £25 pricing and zero commission on deposits for independent aesthetic clinics

New clinic management platform for UK and Ireland practitioners puts booking, deposits, consent and treatment records in one system, with deposits paid straight into the clinic's own Stripe account

AesthetiClinic, a clinic management platform built for independent aesthetic practitioners in the UK and Ireland, has launched. It brings online booking with card-protected deposits, digital treatment mapping, versioned medico-legal consent forms and a full audit trail together in one system, replacing the patchwork of booking apps, paper forms and spreadsheets many independent clinics still run on.

Pricing is one plan: £25 plus VAT per practitioner, per month. Every feature is included, with unlimited patients, bookings and forms, free reception seats, and no contract or exit fee. Deposits are taken through the clinic's own Stripe account and settle directly to the clinic. AesthetiClinic takes 0% commission on them; only Stripe's standard card processing fee applies.

"The clinic owners I speak to are paying a monthly fee, then a cut of every deposit on top of it, and when they ask for their own data back they're handed a bill for extracting it," said Connor McAuley, founder of AesthetiClinic. "That's their money and their patients' records. So we built it the other way round. It's £25 a practitioner, the deposit goes straight into the clinic's own Stripe, and if you ever want to leave, you press one button and everything comes with you, consent forms and photos included. I'd rather a clinic stayed because the software is good."

The platform includes:



Online booking with card-protected deposits to reduce no-shows

Patient photo galleries and digital treatment maps

Versioned consent forms, each signature locked to the exact version the patient signed

Automated patient messaging: booking reminders, no-show follow-up, rebook nudges, aftercare and review requests

Account credit and voucher handling

A full audit trail across patient records A public API for clinics running their own tooling

Email reminders are included free. SMS is a flat 7p plus VAT per message, bought in prepaid bundles inside the platform.

Clinics moving from another system get a free, managed migration. The AesthetiClinic team runs the move with the clinic, agrees a go-live date up front and runs the new system alongside the existing one until cut-over, so existing appointments carry across and no booking is lost on the day.

"Switching is the part that puts people off, and I understand why," said McAuley. "Nobody wants to be the clinic that loses a week of bookings because the new system wasn't ready. So we don't hand you an import button and wish you luck. We do the move with you, your old system keeps running until the new one is right, and you pick the day."

A 14-day free trial is available, with no card charge on sign-up. More information is available at .

ENDS

Notes to editors

About AesthetiClinic AesthetiClinic is clinic management software for independent aesthetic practitioners in the UK and Ireland, covering online booking and deposits, consent forms, treatment records, patient messaging and payments. It is priced at £25 plus VAT per practitioner per month, with 0% commission on patient payments.

Media contact Connor McAuley...

Press Inquiries

Connor McAuley

hello [at] aestheticlinic.io

