Global Aerospace Provides The Essentials On How Are Regulators Are Approaching Autonomous Flight Systems, Aviation Insurance And AI, And Questions Regarding AI In Aviation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI in Aviation Liability: Who Owns the Risk When Traditional Pilot Responsibilities Are Handled by Software? Global Aerospace Has Insights.

Morris Plains, NJ, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than a century, aviation safety and liability, including in the insurance industry represented by Global Aerospace, have been built around a simple premise: a human pilot ultimately bears responsibility for operating the aircraft. Even as automation has become increasingly sophisticated, pilots have remained the final decision-makers and a clearly identifiable party when accidents occur. Artificial Intelligence, or AI, and autonomous flight challenge this framework. As technology evolves from assisting pilots to making safety-critical decisions on their behalf, fundamental questions emerge. If AI effectively becomes the pilot, how should responsibility be allocated when an accident occurs?







As AI becomes increasingly embedded in flight operations, maintenance, cockpit decision-support systems and autonomous flight development, questions surrounding AI in aviation liability and autonomous aircraft responsibility are becoming increasingly important for operators, manufacturers, regulators and insurers.

Who is liable when AI flies an aircraft? How will AI affect aviation insurance? What are the latest developments when it comes to aviation insurers and artificial intelligence? What are the essential steps in autonomous aircraft risk management? This article addresses these and other critical topics.

How Is AI in the Cockpit Already Changing Aviation?

AI is no longer a future concept in aviation. Airlines, manufacturers, and technology providers are already deploying AI-powered tools across flight operations, maintenance, cockpit support, and autonomous flight-testing programs. While these applications remain human-supervised, they represent a broader shift toward software playing a greater role in operational and safety-related decisions.

Historically, accident investigations focused on the actions of pilots, operators, maintainers, and manufacturers. As AI assumes a greater role in analyzing information and recommending actions, the distinction between human and machine judgment becomes increasingly less clear, raising new liability considerations.

How Does AI Change Traditional Aviation Liability?

Traditional aviation liability has long centered on human decision-making. As aircraft become more autonomous, however, decisions once made by pilots may increasingly be influenced by algorithms. The question is no longer simply whether a product functioned properly, but whether a machine exercised appropriate judgment under changing circumstances.

The transition period may create some of the industry's most difficult liability questions. If a pilot follows an AI recommendation that leads to an accident, who is responsible? If the pilot rejects the recommendation and tragedy follows, was the pilot negligent or was the system flawed?

Pilots may continue to bear legal responsibility even as their direct involvement in decision-making declines, creating tension between accountability and actual control.

Aviation Insurance and AI: What Happens When Software Becomes the Pilot?

The aviation industry continues to explore increased automation, reduced cockpit staffing, and more autonomous operations. In a future single-pilot environment, AI may perform functions currently provided by a second crewmember. Over time, software may evolve from supporting the pilot to effectively acting as the pilot.

Such a shift could fundamentally alter liability allocation. Plaintiffs may argue that operators replaced human safeguards with technology, while manufacturers and software developers could face scrutiny traditionally reserved for pilots and airlines. Accident investigations may focus less on pilot performance and more on system design, software validation, and algorithmic decision-making.

What Is Human-in-the-Loop Aviation?

Aviation regulators commonly distinguish between human-in-the-loop, human-on-the-loop and fully autonomous systems. In a human-in-the-loop environment, pilots retain decision-making authority and must actively approve automated recommendations. Human-on-the-loop systems allow automation to perform tasks while a human supervises and intervenes when necessary. Fully autonomous operations remove direct human oversight altogether. These distinctions may become increasingly important when determining liability and accountability following an incident.

How Are Regulators Approaching Autonomous Flight Systems?

Regulators including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) continue to evaluate how AI-enabled aviation systems should be certified and monitored. While automation is advancing rapidly, regulatory frameworks remain focused on ensuring that accountability for safety-critical decisions remains clearly defined. The challenge is not simply validating the technology itself, but determining how responsibility should be allocated when human and machine decision-making increasingly overlap. This remains one of the key questions facing the future of autonomous flight systems and AI in aviation liability.

Who Is Responsible When AI Makes Safety-Critical Decisions?

Unlike traditional aviation products, AI-enabled systems may evolve through updates, retraining, and operational data. This raises a critical question: who is responsible for ensuring that these systems continue to perform safely?

Operators may rely on manufacturers, manufacturers on software developers, and developers on training data and third-party input. When an accident occurs, every participant may have contributed to the decision-making ecosystem, making causation and responsibility significantly more difficult to determine. Future claims may focus not only on original design, but also on whether systems were properly monitored, updated and managed throughout their lifecycle.

Will Society Accept Machine Error More Than Human Error?

Perhaps the most significant unresolved question is not technological but societal.

If autonomous systems prove safer than human pilots, will society be willing to accept mistakes made by machines? Human error has long been viewed as an unavoidable reality of aviation. Machine error may be judged differently. An autonomous aircraft could achieve a superior safety record, yet a single AI-related accident could generate extraordinary scrutiny from regulators, passengers, juries and the media.

An even more challenging possibility exists: an accident in which there is no hardware defect, software bug, maintenance failure, or pilot negligence. The AI performed exactly as designed, yet society may still view the outcome as unacceptable. Liability may arise not because the product failed, but because a machine made a decision that humans disagreed with in hindsight.

As AI assumes a greater role in operational decision-making, evaluating and managing aviation AI risk may become an increasingly important consideration for operators, manufacturers and insurers alike. Questions surrounding liability, accountability and human oversight will likely shape how organisations assess these evolving exposures.

5 Essential Questions Regarding AI in Aviation

As the industry moves forward, it is helpful for stakeholders to evaluate their autonomous aircraft liability through a set of targeted questions. These can help identify gaps in risk management and accountability.

Is AI making operational decisions or recommendations?

It is vital to know whether AI is making operational decisions or simply providing recommendations, as this changes the liability profile.

Can the AI's decisions be explained after an incident?

We must ask whether the AI's choices can be explained after an incident, so that post-crash investigations can interpret the software's logic.

Who maintains the training data?

Determining who manages and validates the training data is key because flawed data leads to flawed results and shifts responsibility.

What human oversight exists?

Every system needs a clear protocol for human monitoring that defines how and when a human can override the automation.

How is software updated and validated?

Understanding how software is updated and validated is necessary to ensure that new code does not introduce hidden safety risks.

The defining liability question of autonomous aviation may not be whether AI can fly more safely than a human pilot, but whether society is prepared to accept responsibility when a machine's judgment becomes indistinguishable from our own.

As AI in aviation continues to evolve, and AI cockpit systems create new insurance implications, the industry's ability to define liability, accountability and risk management within autonomous flight systems may prove just as important as the technology itself.

About Global Aerospace

Global Aerospace has a century of experience and powerful passion for providing aviation insurance solutions that protect industry stakeholders and empower the industry to thrive. With financial stability from a pool of the world's foremost capital, we leverage innovative ideas, advanced technology and a powerful synergy among diverse team members to underwrite and process claims for the many risks our clients face. Headquartered in the UK, we have offices in Canada, France, Germany and throughout the United States. Learn more at

Global Aerospace Media Contact

Suzanne Keneally

Vice President, Group Head of Communications

+1 973-490-8588

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