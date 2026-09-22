Methode Electronics To Host Investor Day At New York Stock Exchange On December 17, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for power distribution, user interface, lighting, and sensor applications, today announced it will host its first Investor Day on Thursday, December 17, 2026, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

The half-day event will begin at 8:30am ET with presentations from Jon DeGaynor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Laura Kowalchik, Chief Financial Officer, Brad Corrodi, Chief Strategy Officer, and Lars Ullrich, Senior Vice President, Global Automotive Business.

The program will include updates on:



Methode's transformation over the past two years and the strategic priorities shaping its next chapter

Progress connecting the Company's businesses into a more integrated operating platform

Growth priorities across businesses, along with product demonstrations Methode's financials, including long-term growth, margin and capital allocation priorities



"Over the past two years, we've rebuilt Methode's leadership team, strengthened the balance sheet and sharpened operational execution," said Jon DeGaynor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Methode Electronics. "This Investor Day is an opportunity to bring investors inside that transformation, show how our businesses are working together as a more connected Methode, and lay out the growth and value-creation priorities that will guide us going forward."

In addition to attending in-person, the event will also include an option for virtual participation. Registration information and additional details will be made available on Methode's investor relations website at ir.methode.com closer to the event date.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom engineered solutions with sales, engineering, and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and manufacture mechatronic products for OEMs and tiered suppliers across mobility, industrial, and commercial markets. Our capabilities include power distribution, including busbars, smart connect systems, battery disconnect units, and integrated circuit boards; as well as user interface components, specialized light-emitting diode (“LED”) lighting solutions, and sensor applications.

Our products are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing and data center infrastructure, and construction equipment. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.

Investor Contact

...