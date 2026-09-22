Medallion Bank Enters Into Strategic Relationship With Rfinance Credit Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program Provides Consumer Financing for Renewal by AndersenProducts Nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKO, the“Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, as well as loan origination and captive finance services to fintech strategic partners, today announced a strategic relationship with rFinance Credit Company (“rFinance”). The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

rFinance is a financial technology company specializing in consumer financing solutions for the purchase of replacement window and door products and services from Renewal by Andersen retailers. Under this relationship, Medallion Bank originates consumer loans, while rFinance administers the loan program and manages the customer experience from application through servicing.

The relationship represents the sixth fintech in the Bank's strategic partnership program, which continues to be an important driver of growth and diversification for the Bank. Total strategic partnership loans originated increased to $417 million year-to-date through June 30, 2026. The Bank continues to evaluate additional high-quality partnership opportunities to further develop the program.

“We are pleased to establish this relationship with rFinance, a recognized leader in consumer financing for Renewal by Andersen customers,” said Justin Haley, President and CEO of Medallion Bank.“This relationship adds the proven rFinance team to our strategic partnership program while building on the Bank's 15 years of home improvement lending expertise. Together, we are expanding our ability to originate consumer loans at scale.”

“Our relationship with Medallion Bank enables rFinance to deliver an exceptional, seamless financing experience for homeowners,” said Karl Halling, President of rFinance.“As the program administrator, rFinance manages the entire customer journey, from application through servicing, enabling homeowners to receive a consistent, transparent experience at every step. This relationship allows us to pair Medallion Bank's strong lending platform with rFinance's customer-focused approach, creating a financing experience as transformative as the home improvements it supports.”

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements at the point of sale, as well as loan origination and captive finance services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN). The Bank's Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“MBNKO.”

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About rFinance Credit Company

rFinance delivers consumer financing solutions that help homeowners bring their home improvement projects to life. Based in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, rFinance provides financing for the purchase of replacement window and door products and services from by Renewal by Andersen retailers across the United States. As a program administrator working with bank lenders, rFinance manages the complete consumer financing experience, from initial application to ongoing loan servicing. rFinance's mission is to help homeowners say“yes” to their projects by providing accessible, transparent, and affordable financing options that empower borrowers to move forward with meaningful home improvements and invest in their homes with confidence.

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