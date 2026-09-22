Securities Fraud Investigation Into Endava Plc (DAVA) Continues Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Endava plc (“Endava” or the“Company”) (NYSE: DAVA ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON ENDAVA PLC (DAVA) CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On September 21, 2026, Endava announced its CFO Mark Thurston was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by independent outside counsel. The investigation concerns the company's accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters.

On this news, shares of Endava fell as much as fell as much as $0.67 or 24.2% during intraday trading on September 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Endava securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: ...

Visit our website at: .

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

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