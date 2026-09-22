New Member Joins American Indian College Fund Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colo., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Indian College Fund welcomed Pamela Maxwell, Community Affairs Manager at U.S. Bank, on August 5 to its Board of Trustees. Maxwell has worked in the banking industry for over 30 years, and joined U.S. Bank in 2010. She is responsible for the development, coordination, and management of community relations and development activities, as well as corporate giving, in Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming, along with rural and tribal initiatives across the U.S. Bank service area.

Maxwell is a board member of El Dorado Community Foundation and Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services and sits on several councils and committees in the Sacramento, California area. She will be eligible to serve her first three-year term on the College Fund's Board of Trustees in summer 2027.

About the American Indian College Fund - The American Indian College Fund has been the nation's largest charity supporting Native higher education for 37 years. The College Fund believes“Education is the answer” and provided more than $23 million in scholarships and other student support for higher education in 2024-25. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $391 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation's 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (Guidestar), and the“Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation's top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit collegefund.org.

Journalists-The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

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Pamela Maxwell

CONTACT: Dina Horwedel American Indian College Fund 303-430-5350... Colleen R. Billiot American Indian College Fund 720-214-2569...