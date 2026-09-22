Kingstone Companies To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTON, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: KINS) ("Kingstone" or the "Company"), a regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor events.

Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Meryl Golden, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Patten, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Management is scheduled to present at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time and host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at .

Oppenheimer Insurance Summit

Management will participate in the virtual Oppenheimer Insurance Summit on Thursday, September 24, 2026, and host one-on-one meetings with investors.

FoolFest 2026

Meryl Golden will participate in a virtual interview at FoolFest 2026 on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Tom Gardner, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Motley Fool, will host the interview.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Kingstone management are encouraged to contact their respective conference representative or the Company's investor relations team at ....

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiaries write business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. Kingstone delivers tailored homeowners insurance solutions through its sophisticated product suite, Select, supported by a scalable and efficient operating platform that enables the Company to pursue significant market opportunities and strategic expansion. Kingstone was the 11th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York in 2025 and also writes homeowners coverage in California on a non-admitted basis.

Investor Relations Contact

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