Voting Rights And Shares Capital Of The Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) PARIS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Market: Euronext Paris / Nasdaq

Euronext Compartment: B

ISIN code: FR0011341205

Nasdaq: NBTX

Bloomberg: NANO:FP

Reuters: NANO.PA

Website:

Date

Number of Shares

Outstanding

Total number of voting rights Total voting rights,

theoretical1 Total voting rights,

exercisable2 August 31, 2026 50,941,528 54,701,246 54,679,128

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The Company's philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France and is listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020. The Company has a subsidiary in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States).

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 30 patent families associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

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1 The total number of theoretical (or“gross”) voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

2 The total number of exercisable at a shareholders' meeting (or“net”) voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended as shares held in treasury by the Company. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed.

Contacts

Nanobiotix Communications Department

Brandon Owens

VP, Communications

+1 (617) 852-4835

... Investor Relations Department

Joanne Choi

VP, Investor Relations (US)

+1 (713) 609-3150

Ricky Bhajun

Director, Investor Relations (EU)

... Media Relations France – HARDY

Caroline Hardy

+33 06 70 33 49 50

... Global – uncapped

Becky Lauer

+1 (646) 286-0057

...

Attachment

2026-09-22 -- NBTX -- Voting Rights & Shares Capital -- FINAL