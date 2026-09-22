Myaidawards Launches In Pennsylvania For 2027 Financial Aid Cycle

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New planning tool helps Pennsylvania seniors and families prepare and compare financial-aid requests for up to five private colleges.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MyAidAwards Launches in Pennsylvania for 2027 Financial Aid CycleNew planning tool helps Pennsylvania seniors and families prepare and compare financial-aid requests for up to five private colleges.HARRISBURG, Pa. - MyAidAwards, an AI-assisted student aid planning tool, is being introduced in Pennsylvania for the 2027 financial aid cycle, giving high school seniors and their families a new way to evaluate college affordability after completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).Pennsylvania is one of three states included in the initial introduction of MyAidAwards. The program is designed primarily for dependent high school seniors considering private, nonprofit four-year colleges within the state.After completing the FAFSA and receiving a FAFSA Submission Summary containing their Student Aid Index (SAI), students can use MyAidAwards to prepare proposed financial aid requests for up to five selected Pennsylvania colleges. The student-generated requests bring together available financial information, including estimated federal and state grants, student loans, family resources, and potential institutional assistance. The analysis focuses on the direct costs families are expected to address, including tuition, required fees, and, when applicable, room and board. The objective is to give students and parents an opportunity to assess affordability earlier in the college selection process, before receiving official financial aid offers from individual institutions. Using information provided by the student, MyAidAwards develops proposed affordability packages that students can review side by side. Students can compare how their financial circumstances may apply at several institutions and consider differences in direct costs, available assistance, family contributions, and borrowing.At the student's direction, MyAidAwards can also prepare a request for review to be sent to each selected college. The communication asks the institution to examine the proposed financial arrangement, identify information that may need to be corrected or updated, and respond regarding the student's request.The process is intended to supplement, rather than replace, the traditional college financial aid process. A MyAidAwards recommendation is a student-generated request for consideration. It is not an official financial aid award, an offer of admission, or a guarantee of institutional funding. Each college maintains full responsibility for its admissions and financial aid decisions and may confirm, modify, or decline a student's proposed request. Families should rely on the institution's official financial aid offer when making enrollment and financial commitments.MyAidAwards also provides information intended to help families examine borrowing as part of their college financing decisions. The program separates student and parent borrowing and allows families to consider how borrowing may accumulate over the student's college career.Because the process begins after the student receives a FAFSA Submission Summary, students who complete the FAFSA early in the 2027 aid cycle may have additional time to review their financial information, correct errors, and consider affordability at multiple institutions. MyAidAwards was developed from experience in higher education admissions, enrollment management, and student financial aid, with the goal of giving students and families another way to start the affordability conversation earlier in the college search.About MyAidAwardsMyAidAwards is a student-directed college affordability and financial aid planning tool designed to help students use information from their FAFSA Submission Summary to prepare proposed financial aid requests and compare affordability at selected private, nonprofit colleges. Additional information is available at MyAidAwards.Media ContactsTony McGeorge...William (Bill) Miller...Julie Pohutsky...

Tony McGeorge

MyAidAwards

+1 6102201763

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MyAidAwards Launches in Pennsylvania for 2027 Financial Aid Cycle News Provided By My College Costs September 22, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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