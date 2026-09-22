MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Expert commentary outlines questions practices can use to assess access, usability, validation, and continuity of historical patient information.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Foxfire Systems Group is sharing expert commentary encouraging independent optometry practices to evaluate data migration early when considering a change in electronic health record (EHR) systems. Foxfire notes that a migration plan should be reviewed as a central part of the decision-making process because historical patient information must remain usable within the practice's ongoing clinical and administrative workflows.Data migration is the process of transferring information from one system to another. In an EHR transition, relevant information may include patient history, insurance details, exam records, documents, clinical notes, and other data a practice uses to serve patients and manage operations. The question is not only whether records move, but also how staff will find, review, and use them after implementation.“Practices should ask for a clear explanation of the migration process before they commit to a new EHR,” said Korry Petterson, Visionary at Foxfire Systems Group.“They need to understand what information will be included, how it will be organized in the new system, how it will be validated, and what support is available if questions arise.”Foxfire's commentary recommends that practice leaders begin with an inventory of the information and workflows that are essential to day-to-day care and administration. That exercise can help identify the record types that need to be available at go-live, the teams that rely on particular data, and the areas where post-migration review may be necessary.The company also suggests asking potential EHR providers how source data will be mapped into the new system. Mapping refers to the relationship between data fields in the outgoing and incoming systems. Practices can request an explanation of how common records and documents will appear after conversion, as well as the process for identifying discrepancies before launch.Validation is another key consideration. A practice can establish who will review converted information, what sample records will be checked, how concerns will be documented, and who will resolve them. Planning these steps in advance can clarify responsibilities across clinical, front-office, billing, and technology teams.Foxfire further advises practices to consider timing and communication. A transition plan can identify when staff training will occur, when data review is scheduled, and what procedures will apply if a team member needs to locate information during the changeover. These questions can help practices assess whether the migration plan aligns with their workflow and implementation timeline.“Data migration should be treated as part of operational readiness, not as a technical detail to consider at the end of the process,” Petterson said.“A thoughtful plan helps the practice focus on continuity of information and confidence in the transition.”Foxfire's public overview, Making the Switch Easy, includes its statements on converting patient history, insurance details, and exam records.About Foxfire Systems GroupFoxfire Systems Group provides EHR and practice-management solutions for optometry practices. The company is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For additional information, visit the company website.

Foxfire Sales Team

Foxfire Systems Group

+1 877-322-4176

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Foxfire Systems Group Shares Considerations for Evaluating Data Migration Before an EHR Switch News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs September 22, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.