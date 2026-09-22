SXSW Comedy EDIE ARNOLD IS A LOSER Takes Its Punk Rock Roadshow Across America Ahead Of October 8 Theatrical Release

EDIE ARNOLD IS A LOSER

Still from EDIE ARNOLD IS A LOSER

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, the independent coming-of-age comedy EDIE ARNOLD IS A LOSER is taking its story of teenage rebellion, female friendship, and punk rock directly to audiences through a theatrical roadshow. The film opens in theaters nationwide on October 8, with a Los Angeles Premiere on October 6 at the LAEMLLE ROYAL.Adi Madden Cabrera stars as Edie Arnold, a timid Catholic-school outsider whose life changes when a mishap at a punk show puts her behind the drums. To her surprise, she's a natural. Encouraged by her best friend, Edie secretly forms a band called The NunDead, launching a funny, messy journey through first love, family expectations, and discovering her own voice.“We're pretty impatient,” directors Megan Rico and Kade Atwood say in their statement about making the film independently.“Edie Arnold is a Loser is our love letter to the rejects we once were and might always feel like we are.”The film has drawn early praise for its humor, heart, and punk energy. Mashable called it a“sensational, hilarious buddy comedy”; Film Inquiry described it as an“absolute winner”; and Script Magazine called it an“absolute punk rock treat.”Upcoming roadshow screenings:Date CitySeptember 22San Francisco, CASeptember 24Minneapolis, MNSeptember 25Madison, WISeptember 26Normal, ILSeptember 27Chicago, ILSeptember 28Grand Rapids, MISeptember 29Ann Arbor, MISeptember 30Cleveland, OHOctober 1 Oberlin, OHOctober 2 Washington, D.C.October 3 Baltimore, MDOctober 4 Boston, MAScreenings feature Q&As with members of the cast and filmmaking team. Available for interviews are Kade Atwood (director), Megan Rico (director and writer), Bryson Alejandro (producer), and Adi Madden Cabrera (Edie Arnold).For more information, go to EdieArnold

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SXSW Comedy EDIE ARNOLD IS A LOSER Takes Its Punk Rock Roadshow Across America Ahead of October 8 Theatrical Release News Provided By PAL PUBLIC RELATIONS September 22, 2026, 20:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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