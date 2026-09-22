Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance & Awareness Walk To Return To Genoa Park, Columbus - OH, Sat. Oct. 10, 9AM

Free 3rd annual P.A.I.L. Walk for pregnancy and infant loss awareness

Free 3rd annual P.A.I.L. Walk for pregnancy and infant loss awareness, Sat. Oct. 10, 9AM, Genoa Park, Columbus. Register: runsignup/Race/OH/Columbus/PAIL

- P.A.I.L. Walk Co-hosts

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Alive In My Heart, Columbus Public Health, Miles' Mission and Nationwide Children's Hospital are excited to announce the 3rd annual P.A.I.L. Remembrance & Awareness Walk, a free community event to raise awareness of pregnancy and infant loss and to remember all the babies gone too soon.

Following the event's success in its first two years, each of which gathered over 400 community members for this meaningful time of reflection, the four host organizations invite all community members to participate, whether an individual or family has experienced a loss, or whether they simply wish to show support.

Event Details:

Location: Genoa Park, 303 W Broad St. Columbus, OH 43215

Date: Saturday, October 10th, 2026

Registration/Check-in: Begins at 9:00 AM.

Presentation: 10:00AM, the presentation features a musical performance by Heather Evans, reading of baby names, and a keynote address by Ryan & Bernadette Wise of The Natalia Marie Foundation.

Walk: Around 10:30AM, participants will take a 1-mile reflective walk around the Scioto Mile footpath adjacent to the park.

Resources & Activities: From 9-11:30 participants will be able to utilize a photo booth, enjoy music, visit tables hosted by community organizations, partake in family-oriented crafts and enjoy refreshments.

The event is free to attend but registration is required through the following link: . Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-in registration will be permitted.

This event is held at Genoa Park in downtown Columbus. There is no parking directly inside Genoa Park, but the park is adjacent to COSI and parking in the Dorrian Green garage is recommended. There is also ample street parking around the greater downtown area.

ASL Interpreters will be present throughout the event, and assistance may be requested at the registration tent. The venue is ADA compliant. The walk course is stroller-friendly, but no animals are permitted other than service animals.

For more information, visit .

About Alive In My Heart:

Alive In My Heart (“AIMH”) was founded in 2017 by the parents of Annelise Cericola, Owen Janidlo, and Jacob Yassenoff, each of whom passed away shortly after birth in 2016 and are missed and loved beyond measure. AIMH has a mission to support families impacted by pregnancy and infant loss by connecting them to each other and to community resources in Central Ohio. AIMH envisions a community in which no family has to endure pregnancy or infant loss in isolation.

About Columbus Public Health:

Columbus Public Health (CPH) is protecting health and improving lives as the local public health agency for the cities of Columbus and Worthington. The Franklin County Fetal-Infant Mortality Review (FIMR), which is facilitated through CPH, is part of a community-wide effort to decrease fetal and infant deaths in Franklin County. The FIMR team reviews fetal and infant deaths in Franklin County and listens to the unique stories of those who have lost a child. From this process, we learn about our community's strengths and needs, and get information to help improve systems impacting the health of pregnant families and our community.

About Miles' Mission:

Miles' Mission emerged from a family's profound grief after the stillbirth of their beloved Miles Owen Moore on October 11, 2021. His passing forever altered the lives of Jennifer, Gerald, Noah, and Harper Moore, as well as Dr. Michael Bullock, Kathy Bullock, Pamela, and Kendall Stevens, alongside their children, Michael and Jakobi. Through their collective sorrow, through Miles' Mission, they discovered a newfound purpose in supporting others navigating the heartache of pregnancy and infant loss.

About Nationwide Children's:

Named to the U.S. News & World Report's 2026-27 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, Nationwide Children's is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, free-standing pediatric healthcare systems and a global leader in pediatric care, research, and innovation. Nationwide Children's leads the transformation of children's health through nationally recognized clinical excellence, groundbreaking research, and a commitment to achieving the best outcomes for children everywhere. Nationwide Children's has a staff of more than 17,000 that provides state-of-the-art wellness, preventive and rehabilitative care, and diagnostic treatment during more than 2 million patient visits annually.

Elizabeth Yassenoff

Alive In My Heart

+1 614-371-0327

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Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance & Awareness Walk to Return to Genoa Park, Columbus - OH, Sat. Oct. 10, 9AM News Provided By Alive In My Heart September 22, 2026, 20:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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