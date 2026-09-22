Andrew Keller Brings 20 Years Of Construction Experience To Argyle And Bartonville Real Estate

Andrew Keller, North Texas real estate agent with KLZ Realty at Ebby Halliday

North Texas real estate agent combines construction and investing experience to help Argyle and Bartonville buyers and sellers make better informed decisions.

- Andrew KellerDENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North Texas real estate agent Andrew Keller helps buyers and sellers in Argyle and Bartonville navigate real estate decisions with a background that includes 20 years of construction experience and more than 16 years of personal real estate investing.Keller, an agent with KLZ Realty at Ebby Halliday, works with clients throughout Denton County and surrounding North Texas communities. His construction background provides an additional perspective when evaluating homes, acreage properties, renovation opportunities and improvements before a sale.“Real estate decisions often go beyond square footage and recent comparable sales,” Keller said.“A buyer may be trying to understand the potential of a property, while a seller may be deciding whether spending money on repairs or improvements will actually help the sale. My construction experience helps me have those conversations from a practical perspective.”Argyle and Bartonville include a mix of custom homes, acreage properties, established neighborhoods and newer construction. Properties in these communities can involve considerations such as drainage, septic systems, outbuildings, pools, land improvements and previous construction that may not be as common in more conventional suburban transactions.For sellers, Keller focuses on evaluating a property before it reaches the market and identifying improvements that may matter to prospective buyers. For buyers, his approach includes looking beyond finishes to consider condition, renovation potential and issues that may warrant further evaluation by an inspector, engineer, contractor or other appropriate professional.Keller's construction experience does not replace professional inspections or specialized evaluations. Instead, he says it helps clients ask better questions and understand the practical implications of the properties and improvements they are considering.“The goal isn't to turn a real estate transaction into a construction project,” Keller said.“It's to give clients another layer of experience when they're making a significant financial decision.”Keller has created a dedicated resource for people considering buying or selling real estate in Argyle and Bartonville, with information about acreage, custom homes, property evaluation and preparing a home for market.Andrew Keller is a North Texas real estate agent with KLZ Realty at Ebby Halliday. He is a DFW native with 20 years of construction experience and more than 16 years of personal real estate investing.

Andrew Keller

KLZ Realty

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Andrew Keller Brings 20 Years of Construction Experience to Argyle and Bartonville Real Estate News Provided By KLZ Realty September 22, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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