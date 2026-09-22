India, Greenland Explore Cooperation In Mining, Skilled Manpower Supply
Focus on Arctic Scientific Research
During his ongoing diplomatic visit, Ambassador Prabhat additionally conducted deliberations regarding India's prospective engagement in polar scientific investigations alongside a senior Greenlandic administrator on Monday. "Ambassador Manish Prabhat met Ms. Natuk Lund Meire, Permanent Secretary of Environment, Nature, Energy and Research of Greenland. India's interest in Arctic Research in collaboration with Greenlandic research institutions and the scientific community were discussed," the Embassy said.
'Namaste Greenland' Cultural Outreach
Furthermore, the diplomatic mission coordinated 'Namaste Greenland' promotional events at GUX Nuuk High School on Monday, which incorporated an interactive Yoga segment. "As part of Namaste Greenland presentations, a Yoga session was conducted at GUX Nuuk High School. Yoga expert Patrizia Madsen from the local Police conducted the session. Ambassador Manish Prabhat joined the session. In his remarks, the Ambassador spoke on the importance of Yoga for healthy living and sustainable practices and the plans to conduct more such Yoga workshops in Greenland in future," the Embassy said.
The outreach events equally featured a specialised lecture on Ayurveda delivered by a regional specialist, drawing functional correlations connecting traditional healing traditions native to Greenland and Indian Ayurveda. "Namaste Greenland presentations were organised by the Embassy of India, Copenhagen, in Nuuk at GUX High School. An introductory talk on Ayurveda was given by Greenland's Ayurveda expert Katti Frederiksen, who dwelt upon similarities in traditional medicinal practice of Greenland and India's Ayurveda. Ambassador Manish Prabhat, in his remarks, emphasised how Ayurvedic practices are popular in India as part of everyday life, being adapted globally today and could also benefit the people of Greenland," the Embassy added. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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