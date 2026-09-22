Ram Mandir Theft Cases Rise To 105, Karsevak Demands Strict Action

Sohan Lal Arya, a Karsevak associated with the Ram Mandir movement, has said the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya had hurt devotees. He has called for strict punishment for those who are responsible, following the Supreme Court's disclosure that the number of theft incidents under investigation had risen from 70 to 105.

Arya, recalling his association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement said he and others had witnessed the entire movement and expressed pride in their participation. Speaking to ANI, he said,“From the movement starting with the Babri structure to whether it was Charan Paduka, Shila Pujan, or up to the demolition of the Babri structure, we have been witnesses to the entire movement. We represented Kashi. At that time, we held positions from Joint Secretary to Provincial Vice President, and we are proud that we demolished the Babri structure. And in the current scenario, when a grand temple has been built in Ayodhya, an unfortunate incident of theft happened, which hurt all of us countrymen. But according to the Honorable Supreme Court and Solicitor General, Mr. Tushar Mehta, has provided information that the number of theft incidents has increased from 70 to 105, and it might be even more than that.”

He further said that records of those allegedly involved had been submitted to the Supreme Court and sought strict punishment for the culprits so that the dignity of Sanatan Dharma is not undermined.“Records of all the culprits have been submitted to the Honorable Supreme Court. We just want that whoever the culprits are, they get strict punishment from the Honorable Supreme Court so that Sanatan Dharma is not made a mockery of,” he said.

Political Motive Suspected

Arya also raised questions over how the alleged theft incidents occurred and alleged that the episode could have a political motive. He said he believed the incident was a planned act and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would establish the facts.“The second main thing is, whoever the culprits are, how did this incident happen after all? Was there some politics? The incident was carried out by connecting these people. We feel that this crime, the theft incident in Ayodhya, is definitely politically motivated and is being done with an eye on the elections. It is certain that this theft incident is a planted plan. The Honorable Supreme Court will reveal this too. We congratulate the Honorable Supreme Court and Honorable Tushar Mehta ji,” he stated.

He also appealed for swift punishment of those found guilty and reiterated his allegation of a political conspiracy behind the incident.“We request the Honorable Court that these accused get punished as soon as possible so that the pride of the followers of the religion can rise high again. After all, this theft incident, we say again, we definitely feel a political scent to it, that this is planted. We want that all those who are making political conspiracies, they should also get punished,” he added.

SIT Probe Nearing Completion

The remarks come after the Supreme Court was informed on Monday that 105 incidents of theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya were captured on the temple's CCTV cameras and that a chargesheet would be filed before September 25. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, citing the SIT status report, informed the Supreme Court that the number of incidents was 105 and not 70. The disclosure was made before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, which was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged scam.

The SIT investigation into the case is nearly complete, and the accused have been identified on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence. The Supreme Court has taken the SIT's status report on record. The matter is being investigated by a second SIT constituted on the instructions of the Supreme Court. (ANI)

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