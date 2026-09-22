Trump Predicts Russia-Ukraine Deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said Russia and Ukraine are“going to make a deal” to end the ongoing war. Speaking during his bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said both sides want to see the war come to an end. Trump said he and Zelenskyy had a“very good relationship” and were working to find a solution to the conflict.

“I think they both want to see the war ended. To be honest with you, it's time a lot of people being killed and they don't want that. But I think they both want to see the war ended,” Trump said.

"Well, I think they're going to make a deal, and I don't want to say what the deal is. We talk about it a lot, including with President Putin, and I think something's going to happen, but certainly they are very good fighters. Really, they could be proud of themselves regardless. We'll see what happens. But very very capable people," he further said.

He also praised the Ukrainian side, saying they were“very good fighters” and“very capable people”.“We have a very good relationship going, the two of us. The President and I are trying to figure out the solution, and I think it's going to happen. I really do,” he said.

Zelenskyy Seeks End to War Before Winter

Further, Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his“personal support” and bipartisan support when the US Senate voted on Lindsey O. Graham's bill. He also said he hoped the Russia-Ukraine war would end soon. "Thank you very much for this meeting and thanks for your personal support and bipartisan support when they voted on the Lindsey O. Graham bill. Thank you very much for this...I hope that we will end this (Russia-Ukraine war) and President Trump will help us to end this war. We need to do this as soon as possible, before winter, better before winter,” Zelenskyy said.

US Sanctions on Russia and Iran

Trump endorsed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 subsequent to its approval across both legislative houses in Congress administration noted that the statute broadens formal sanctions, import duties, and trade restrictions concerning Russia while prolonging current economic penalties on Iran. President Trump shad said, "...It is a very severe bill, very tough."

The regulatory framework focuses on Russia's petroleum and military sectors, Russian administrators and banking institutions, alongside its designated“shadow fleet” of maritime vessels deployed to bypass limitations on Russian crude shipments.

Meanwhile, the New York meeting comes as the war continues to intensify, with Russia and Ukraine carrying out long-range attacks despite diplomatic efforts. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)