MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flexible Mixing Solutions for Municipal and Industrial Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Columbia Station, OH, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvenMix specializes in IBC tote mixing systems for water treatment applications that require polymer and flocculant preparation. The company serves municipal wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and temporary mobile systems across multiple facility types. EvenMix addresses challenges operators face when managing multiple polymer feed points, frequent tote changes, and space-constrained environments. Its solutions support treatment facilities seeking efficient, adaptable mixing technology for complex operational demands.

EvenMix provides specialized insights into IBC tote mixers designed specifically for water treatment polymer and flocculant mixing operations. Water treatment facilities often face operational challenges managing polymer solutions across multiple feed points and varying installation constraints. Polymer mixing in totes requires consistent preparation to maintain treatment effectiveness, particularly in facilities with limited floor space or mobile equipment configurations.







EvenMix

The company's approach addresses practical obstacles that wastewater treatment operators face daily. Polymer mixing in totes presents distinct challenges-chemical consistency, equipment placement limitations, and the need for rapid deployment in temporary systems. EvenMix's equipment design focuses on these operational requirements, supporting facilities that manage high-volume polymer preparation alongside existing treatment infrastructure.

Water treatment applications demand precise polymer reagitation and rehomogenization to ensure chemical stability and treatment performance. Facilities operating indoor polymer-feed areas benefit from systems that work within standard electrical service parameters. Remote tote-storage areas, mobile water-treatment systems, outdoor applications, and facilities moving equipment between locations represent critical use cases where flexible mixing technology delivers measurable operational advantages.

"Facilities managing multiple polymer feed points or operating temporary treatment systems require mixing equipment that adapts to diverse installation scenarios," Phil Rankin, CEO and Founder, noted. "Our tote mixer systems address the specific demands of municipal and industrial wastewater treatment operations while maintaining chemical preparation consistency."







EvenMix

How EvenMix Solves Polymer Mixing Challenges in Water Treatment

Water treatment operators recognize that polymer and flocculant preparation directly impacts downstream treatment effectiveness. EvenMix's solutions help facilities maintain consistent chemical preparation across varying operating conditions. The company's equipment supports the specific requirements of coagulation and flocculation processes, which depend on properly prepared polymer solutions. Treatment facilities seeking reliable mixing during tote transitions, equipment relocation, or facility expansions find these systems particularly valuable for maintaining operational continuity.

EvenMix Key Features and Facts

Primary Applications: Municipal wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, temporary and mobile treatment systems

Operational Scenarios: Multiple polymer feed points, frequent tote changes, temporary installations, outdoor applications, constrained floor space

Installation Environments: Indoor polymer-feed areas with standard electrical service, remote tote-storage areas, mobile water-treatment systems

Key Service Focus: Facilities requiring flexible equipment deployment and consistent chemical preparation

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What makes IBC tote mixers suitable for water treatment polymer preparation?

A: IBC tote mixers provide centralized mixing for polymer solutions before they enter treatment systems, ensuring consistent chemical preparation. This approach supports facilities managing multiple feed points and varying installation constraints while maintaining treatment effectiveness.

Q: How do these systems support temporary or mobile water treatment installations?

A: EvenMix's equipment is designed for rapid deployment and relocation, making it particularly useful for facilities operating temporary treatment systems or moving equipment between multiple locations. The flexible installation approach accommodates remote storage areas and outdoor applications without requiring permanent infrastructure modifications.

Q: What operational benefits result from proper polymer and flocculant mixing?

A: Proper mixing ensures consistent chemical preparation before coagulation and flocculation processes, supporting treatment effectiveness and process reliability. Facilities that avoid chemical degradation and maintain solution homogeneity achieve more stable downstream treatment performance.

Q: How do constrained floor spaces affect mixing system selection?

A: Facilities with limited floor space benefit from tote mixer systems that integrate directly with existing storage configurations rather than requiring separate mixing tanks or equipment areas. This approach maximizes operational flexibility while minimizing facility modifications.

For additional information about polymer mixing in totes and water treatment applications, visit .

About EvenMix: EvenMix manufactures IBC tote mixer systems designed for water treatment polymer and flocculant preparation across municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. The company specializes in flexible mixing solutions supporting multiple feed points, frequent equipment changes, and space-constrained installations. EvenMix serves facilities requiring reliable chemical preparation technology for temporary, mobile, and permanent treatment systems. ###

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EvenMix

4641 Spring Road

Cleveland, OH 44131

(440) 236-6677

evenmix.com/

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EvenMix Advances IBC Tote Mixers for Water Treatment Polymer and Flocculant Applications