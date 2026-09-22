MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investor's Circle names Goldco its top gold IRA company for September 2026 following a review of leading precious metals companies serving retirement investors.

Wilmington, DE, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor's Circle, an online resource covering investing, retirement planning and financial markets, has announced Goldco as its Top Gold IRA Company for September 2026.

The recognition follows Investor's Circle's review of prominent companies offering precious metals IRAs and retirement-account rollover services. Factors considered included industry experience, reputation, customer service, educational resources, rollover assistance, precious metals selection and overall experience for retirement investors.

Following its review, Investor's Circle placed Goldco at the top of its September 2026 rankings, citing the company's established presence in the precious metals industry and focus on helping customers understand the process of adding physical gold and other eligible precious metals to retirement accounts.







Investors Circle

Goldco Named Best Overall Gold IRA Company

Investor's Circle selected Goldco as its Best Overall Gold IRA Company for September.

Goldco specializes in helping individuals establish self-directed precious metals IRAs and transfer or roll over eligible retirement assets, including certain 401(k)s and existing IRAs.

Investor's Circle highlighted several areas that contributed to Goldco's top ranking:



Best Overall Gold IRA Company

Best for Reputation

Best for 401(k) Rollovers

Best for Gold IRAs Best for Buybacks

"Goldco stood out in our September review because it combines longevity, reputation and a strong focus on retirement-account rollovers," said James McCollum of Investor's Circle. "For investors researching gold IRA companies, we believe those qualities make Goldco one of the strongest companies to consider."

Growing Interest in Gold IRAs

Gold IRAs allow eligible investors to hold certain forms of physical gold and other approved precious metals within a self-directed individual retirement account.

Unlike purchasing shares of a gold mining company or a gold-focused ETF, a precious metals IRA can provide ownership of eligible physical metals held through an approved custodial and storage arrangement.

Investor's Circle notes that gold IRAs aren't appropriate for every investor. Fees, storage requirements, liquidity, tax considerations and an individual's overall retirement strategy should all be evaluated before opening or transferring funds into an account.

The publication's rankings are intended to make the initial research process easier by identifying companies that stand out within the industry.

Why Goldco Ranked #1 for September

One factor behind Goldco's ranking was its experience assisting customers with retirement-account rollovers.

Moving assets from an existing retirement account into a self-directed precious metals IRA can involve multiple parties, including the investor's existing retirement provider, a self-directed IRA custodian and an approved precious metals depository.

Investor's Circle found that having an experienced company available to explain the process and coordinate the necessary steps can be particularly valuable for investors completing a precious metals rollover for the first time.

Goldco's emphasis on investor education was another factor considered in the September review. Rather than evaluating providers solely on promotional offers, Investor's Circle looked at the overall resources and support available to customers before and during the account-opening process.

The publication also considered company reputation, history within the precious metals market and the availability of options for customers who eventually decide to sell their metals.

"Gold IRA investors are often making decisions involving a significant portion of their retirement savings," McCollum added. "That makes reputation, transparency and customer support especially important when comparing companies."

What Investors Should Consider Before Choosing a Gold IRA Company

Investor's Circle recommends that consumers independently compare providers before making a decision.

Important considerations can include account and storage fees, minimum investment requirements, available precious metals, custodian and depository arrangements, customer reviews, company history, rollover assistance and policies surrounding the future sale of precious metals.

Investors should also understand that precious metals can fluctuate in value and that diversification does not eliminate investment risk.

The September 2026 Gold IRA Company rankings are part of Investor's Circle's ongoing coverage of retirement investing and precious metals.

About Investor's Circle

Investor's Circle is an online financial resource providing information, research and comparisons covering investing, retirement planning, precious metals and related financial topics. Its content is designed to help readers research investment products and companies and make more informed financial decisions.

Media Contact

James McCollum

Organization: Investors Circle

Phone: (302) 204-4550

Email: ...

Website: InvestorsCircle.net

Disclaimer: The information contained in this release is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered individualized financial, investment, legal or tax advice. Rankings represent the publisher's assessment based on its stated review criteria. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult qualified professionals before making investment or retirement decisions.

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Goldco Wins Top Gold IRA Company For September From Investor's Circle