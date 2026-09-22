Cambrilearn Shortlisted For Best Online School In The UAE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SchoolsCompared.com names five finalists in the Top Schools Awards 2026

Dubai, DUBAI, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CambriLearn has been shortlisted for Best Online School in the United Arab Emirates in the SchoolsCompared.com Top Schools Awards 2026. The five-school shortlist was published on 21 September.







CambriLearn Online School

Shortlisting for the awards draws on school submissions, current accreditation and regulatory evidence, academic outcomes, student and parent testimony, and the assessment of the SchoolsCompared editorial team. For this category, the judges set out to separate a complete school from a content library, on the basis that distributing material is not the same as teaching, safeguarding and building a school community.

SchoolsCompared described CambriLearn as having "the broadest curricular map in the shortlist" and identified curriculum range as its defining strength. CambriLearn teaches students aged 4 to 19 across six pathways: the International British Curriculum, Pearson Edexcel, US K-12, CAPS, KABV and IEB, with live timetabled lessons, recorded material, marked assessment and specialist subject teachers.

The other finalists in the category are Dwight Global Online School, iCademy Middle East, King's InterHigh and Minerva Virtual Academy.

CambriLearn is ACCREDITED by Cognia and Pearson Edexcel, REGISTERED with SACAI and IEB, and NCAA APPROVED. Students sit external examinations at approved centres worldwide, and qualifications are recognised by universities internationally.

Alongside academic teaching, CambriCommunity runs clubs, events, meet-ups and study groups, and CambriCommand gives parents visibility of attendance and academic progress. Both form part of CambriOS, the school's four connected school experiences.

Families in the UAE considering CambriLearn can book a consultation at ae/online-school to discuss curriculum options, subject choices and an appropriate starting point for their child.

About CambriLearn

CambriLearn is an accredited online private school teaching students aged 4 to 19 in more than 100 countries. It offers six curriculum pathways: the International British Curriculum, Pearson Edexcel, US K-12, CAPS, KABV and IEB. Students sit external examinations at approved centres worldwide, and their qualifications are recognised by universities internationally. CambriLearn is ACCREDITED by Cognia and Pearson Edexcel, REGISTERED with SACAI and IEB, and NCAA APPROVED. Learn more at cambrilearn.com

Press Inquiries

CambriLearn Marketing

marketing [at] cambrilearn.info

