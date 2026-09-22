Odys Debuts New Peer-to-Peer "Mastermind" Format at Nordic Tech Week: 50 Invited CEOs and CMOs Rethink How to Scale in a Fragmented World

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Odys, new Nordic growth leaders concluded that localization, partnerships, and human focus - not automation alone - are the real levers for global expansion

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Nordic Tech Week, growth partnership company Odys convened CEOs and CMOs in Stockholm for a first-of-its-kind Mastermind: a peer-to-peer format new to the tech scene that Odys introduced to give executives a structured way to learn directly from one another.

Hosted by Odys Blue Ocean, the carefully selected participant session ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with executives working together across moderated tables. The format rests on a simple premise - it works best when everyone in the room operates at the same level and can trade hard-won lessons as equals. In this case, that meant CEOs and CMOs comparing notes on the same problem: how to grow and scale.









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Tables were moderated by Swedish entrepreneur Matyas Dios and Outbound Pros founder Jānis Plūme, alongside Odys CEO Alex Drew and Managing Director Nikola Radujković.

As the conversation on scaling unfolded, it converged on two themes: localization and partnerships. With Europe fragmented across differing legislation, languages, and cultures - and with New Nordic leaders in the room - participants agreed that entering a new market depends less on the product itself and more on having the right local people in place to help a company adapt and take root.

"In a world of AI and endless social feeds, focus is the last frontier," said Gertrud Karu, Managing Director of Odys Mentors, the arm responsible for leading partnerships across the company. "The advantage now goes to the people who can build real connections and stay the course. People who keep showing up and persist on their path long after the algorithm has moved on."







Odys Global

That view landed with an audience deep in automation. Jānis Plūme, founder of Outbound Pros, runs an operation with 60 AI agents working for him - and came in thinking about headcount purely as a productivity question.

"I have 60 AI agents working for me, so I arrived thinking of hiring as a productivity equation," said Plūme. "This Mastermind convinced me that hiring delivers far more than output, as the people you bring on change how you think, who you connect with, and how fast you grow."

The takeaway from the growth mastermind resonated well beyond the Nordics. As AI agents and social platforms commoditize the mechanics of growth, companies scaling across borders are rediscovering that the durable advantages are human ones: local partners who understand a market, and a team that expands a founder's thinking. For Odys, the Stockholm gathering was a first proof point for a format it intends to bring to growth communities more widely.



Interested in growing your business in uncharted waters the competition can't reach? Learn more at odys.global/blueocean.

About Odys Global

Odys Global is your blue-ocean growth partner, empowering entrepreneurs and brands to scale faster and build profit-driven online businesses. By connecting a global community of like-minded experts and decision-makers, Odys Global creates irrefusable partnership opportunities that drive long-term, win-win success.

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Odys Debuts New Peer-to-Peer "Mastermind" Format at Nordic Tech Week: 50 Invited CEOs and CMOs Rethink How to Scale in a Fragmented World