Betus Signs Dennis Rodman As Brand Ambassador, Adding An Icon To Its Sports Lineup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Basketball's ultimate original brings his championship legacy to BetUS, putting decades of sports history and larger-than-life personality behind the brand's next chapter.

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetUS signs basketball icon Dennis Rodman as a brand ambassador, bringing the five-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer into the company's sports entertainment presence. Decades after his playing career, Rodman remains recognizable across generations through a legacy that stretches from championship basketball into popular culture. The partnership gives BetUS a familiar face with relevance beyond the court, connecting the brand with an athlete whose individuality, sporting achievements, and enduring public profile continue to keep his name part of the sports conversation.

BetUS Dennis Rodman as a brand ambassador, bringing an athlete who built superstar recognition without following the usual superstar blueprint into its sports lineup. BetUS reaches into basketball history for a figure whose reputation grew from doing the work that rarely dominates a highlight reel-rebounding, defending, disrupting possessions, and changing games without needing to lead the scoring column. Through the Dennis Rodman BetUS partnership, BetUS puts that unconventional route to basketball fame at the center of the association.

Rodman's unconventional route to fame gives the signing its substance. BetUS connects the Dennis Rodman BetUS association to a rare combination: work away from the scoring spotlight, championship credibility, and an individuality that remained visible beside other stars. On rosters crowded with celebrated names, Rodman built an identity that remained distinctly his own. BetUS therefore gains an ambassador whose recognition comes with a clearly defined story behind it.

Recognition can put a famous name beside a brand, but context gives the association meaning beyond familiarity. The Dennis Rodman BetUS









BetUS

Rodman's connection beyond the game also crosses generations. Longtime basketball followers can recognize him through the championships, rebounds, defense, and headline-making personality they watched unfold, while younger audiences can encounter the same career through highlights, documentaries, interviews, and popular culture. BetUS can therefore put a familiar human face on its sports entertainment presence even when audiences know Rodman from different eras and different parts of his story. Recognition becomes the common denominator-and the practical value of bringing him into the brand.

“Dennis Rodman has always been bigger than the box score,” said a BetUS spokesperson.“Fans remember championships and great performances, but they also remember the personalities attached to those moments. Dennis built both kinds of history. People know what he accomplished on the court, and they still know exactly who he is away from it. That combination gives the partnership something a familiar name alone cannot create.”

Why Familiar Sports Personalities Change How Fans Connect

Sports fandom extends beyond scores into the personalities and stories audiences carry from one era to another. A recognizable ambassador can tap into that continuity because recognition does not require every fan to have experienced the same career firsthand.

Generational distance changes the route to recognition, not necessarily the recognition itself. A career first experienced through live games can reach later audiences through archived footage, interviews, documentaries, and the culture built around the athlete. Rodman illustrates how a sports identity can survive that handoff, giving BetUS a connection to basketball history without limiting the partnership to fans who watched him play.

BetUS Key Facts

Brand Ambassador: Dennis Rodman, five-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

Basketball Distinction: Rodman built his reputation through rebounding and defense, standing apart from the scoring roles commonly associated with basketball stardom.

Partnership Significance: Rodman brings championship history and a public profile spanning sports and entertainment to his ambassador role with BetUS.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Dennis Rodman's role with BetUS?

A: Rodman has joined BetUS as a brand ambassador, bringing his basketball legacy and longstanding public profile into the company's sports entertainment presence.

Q: What does Dennis Rodman bring to the BetUS partnership?

A: Rodman brings championship credentials, Hall of Fame recognition, and an identity that has remained visible across basketball, entertainment, and popular culture.

Q: What defined Dennis Rodman's NBA career?

A: Rodman became known for rebounding, defense, championship success, and a distinctive personality that set him apart on and off the court.

To learn more about Dennis Rodman's new role with BetUS and what's ahead for the partnership, visit .

About BetUS

BetUS has operated since 1994, giving the company a history that reaches back to the early years of online sports wagering. Its platform serves customers through sports betting and related online gaming offerings, supported by a workforce of more than 1,000 employees and 24/7 customer assistance. More than three decades of operation have carried BetUS through several generations of change in how sports audiences engage online.

###

Contact

BetUS Brand Relations

1 (586) 610-8611



Social Media:

YouTube: @CrossingLinesSportsTV

Disclaimer: BetUS is an online gaming and entertainment platform intended for entertainment purposes only where legally permitted. Online gaming and gambling may not be legal in all jurisdictions and involve financial risk. Users are responsible for complying with applicable local laws and age restrictions before accessing or participating in any gaming activities. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or gambling advice.

Attachment

BetUS Signs Dennis Rodman as Brand Ambassador, Adding an Icon to Its Sports Lineup