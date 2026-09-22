Marshall Faulk Featured On Betus TV's Crossing Lines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premier Sports Entertainment Platform BetUS Features Hall of Famer in Exclusive Interview

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetUS announced that NFL Legend Marshall Faulk made a special guest appearance on Crossing Lines, the network's flagship sports program, on September 9, 2026. The appearance brought exclusive insights into professional football and entertainment to audiences across multiple platforms. Crossing Lines continues to establish itself as a destination for premium sports content and celebrity interviews. The episode represents a significant milestone for BetUS TV 's commitment to delivering world-class entertainment programming.

BetUS TV 's Crossing Lines recently featured NFL Legend Marshall Faulk in an exclusive on-air interview that captivated sports enthusiasts and entertainment fans alike. The September 9 appearance showcased Faulk's perspectives on professional football, career achievements, and insights into the sports industry. This high-profile guest segment reinforces BetUS TV 's position as a leader in sports programming and celebrity-driven content.

Marshall Faulk's appearance on Crossing Lines marked a significant moment for the show's growing audience reach. As BetUS TV's Crossing Lines welcomes NFL legend Marshall Faulk for special appearance, the interview captures the full details of the episode. The interview drew viewers from across the country who tuned in to hear from one of football's most celebrated figures discuss his career and current perspectives on the sport.









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The network's commitment to featuring prominent figures in sports and entertainment demonstrates BetUS TV new guest programming philosophy. Each episode of Crossing Lines carefully selects guests who can provide authentic commentary and engaging conversation about topics relevant to its audience. Faulk's participation exemplifies the caliber of talent BetUS TV attracts through its dedicated production team and platform reputation.

A company spokesperson shared enthusiasm about the appearance: "Having Marshall Faulk on Crossing Lines represents the type of premium content our audience expects and deserves. His insights into professional football and broader entertainment topics added significant value to our programming lineup. We look forward to continuing to bring world-class guests and compelling conversations to our viewers."

How BetUS TV's Crossing Lines Delivers Premium Sports Entertainment

Crossing Lines has established itself as a platform where sports history meets contemporary entertainment. The show's format allows for in-depth conversations with notable figures from professional sports, providing audiences with perspectives they cannot find elsewhere. By bringing personalities like Marshall Faulk to the forefront, Crossing Lines creates meaningful dialogue about athletic achievement, personal growth, and industry trends. The program's production quality and thoughtful interview approach have garnered recognition across multiple viewing platforms and demographics.

BetUS Key Features and Facts

Program Name: Crossing Lines-BetUS TV's flagship sports and entertainment show

Content Focus: Celebrity interviews, professional athlete conversations, sports industry analysis, and entertainment commentary

Notable Guests: Features high-profile figures from professional sports and entertainment sectors

Broadcasting Platform: Available through multiple channels and online platforms for widespread audience access

Production Quality: Professional on-air presentation with engaging interview segments

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What makes Marshall Faulk's appearance on Crossing Lines significant?

A: Marshall Faulk is one of professional football's most accomplished players, bringing decades of experience and industry knowledge to the conversation. His appearance elevated the show's profile and provided viewers with authentic insights into professional sports and entertainment.

Q: How can viewers watch Crossing Lines episodes?

A: Episodes are available through BetUS TV's official platforms and social media channels. Viewers can access content through the main website and dedicated streaming services.

Q: What topics does Crossing Lines typically cover?

A: The show features conversations about professional sports, entertainment industry trends, personal achievement, and cultural commentary. Each episode highlights a guest's unique perspective and experiences relevant to current audiences.

Q: How frequently does Crossing Lines air new episodes?

A: Crossing Lines maintains a regular schedule of new programming. Viewers can find the latest episodes and upcoming air dates through BetUS TV's official website.

Visit to learn more about Crossing Lines and upcoming programming.

About Bet US: BetUS operates a comprehensive digital entertainment platform featuring sports programming, celebrity interviews, and engaging content designed for diverse audiences. The company specializes in producing high-quality television programming through its network of professional producers, hosts, and technical teams. BetUS serves audiences across multiple platforms and geographic regions through its streaming services and broadcast channels.

Visit for complete information about programming and services.

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Media Contact:

Bet US

United States

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Social Media

YouTube: @CrossingLinesSportsTV

Disclaimer: Bet US is an online gaming and entertainment platform intended for entertainment purposes only where legally permitted. Online gaming and gambling may not be legal in all jurisdictions and involve financial risk. Users are responsible for complying with applicable local laws and age restrictions before accessing or participating in any gaming activities. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or gambling advice.

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NFL Legend Marshall Faulk Featured on BetUS TV's Crossing Lines