Toll Brothers Announces New Collection Of Luxury Townhomes Coming Soon To The River District In Charlotte, North Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) River Point Collection offers low-maintenance living with resort-style amenities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest collection of luxury townhomes, Toll Brothers at the River District - River Point Collection, is coming soon to Charlotte, North Carolina. Located near the Catawba River within the highly anticipated master-planned community of The River District, this new collection will feature low-maintenance luxury townhomes designed for modern living. Site work is underway and the collection is anticipated to open for sale in early 2027.







The River Point Collection at Toll Brothers at The River District will offer stylish two-story townhomes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and up to 2,000 square feet of living space. Homes will also feature versatile loft spaces, 2-car garages, and curated Designer Appointed Collections from the Toll Brothers Design Studio that allow home shoppers to create a unique and cohesive interior design that reflects their style. The community is expected to be priced from the upper $400,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









Residents of River Point Collection will enjoy access to the resort-style amenities of The River District, including multiple pools, a clubhouse, a fitness center, walking and biking trails, a dog park, a community garden, and an outdoor fireplace. The community's onsite farm and river access offer opportunities for outdoor recreation and connecting with nature. Lawn maintenance and trash removal are included, providing a low-maintenance lifestyle for residents.

“We are thrilled to introduce our River Point Collection of townhomes to home shoppers in The River District in Charlotte,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte.“This new collection offers the perfect blend of low-maintenance living, luxury design, and access to outstanding amenities, all in a convenient location close to everything the vibrant city of Charlotte has to offer.”









The River District is ideally situated just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, offering a lively atmosphere with diverse shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The community is also conveniently located near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, making it easy for residents to travel.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at the River District - River Point Collection, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)