Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity In Myrtle Beach Community In South Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sought-after Ingram Dunes coastal community is down to its last remaining move-in ready home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home in its Toll Brothers at Ingram Dunes community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In sought-after Myrtle Beach, only one home remains at Toll Brothers' Ingram Dunes community located at 512 9th Avenue S in Myrtle Beach.







Toll Brothers at Ingram Dunes in North Myrtle Beach has just one home remaining with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in 2,885 square feet priced at $599,000.

"This home represents the last opportunity for home shoppers to own a new construction home in this popular Myrtle Beach community," said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "We encourage home shoppers to explore this distinctive home design in Myrtle Beach, offering gracious living and tremendous value in a premier coastal setting just minutes from the beach."







Living along South Carolina's Grand Strand offers an exceptional coastal lifestyle with easy access to beautiful beaches, championship golf courses, and endless outdoor recreation. This Toll Brothers community is ideally located near boating, fishing, waterfront dining, shopping, entertainment, and local attractions, while still providing a relaxed, coastal atmosphere. Ingram Dunes also features desirable amenities such as community pools, making it easy to enjoy an active, resort-style lifestyle year-round.







For more information on Toll Brothers communities in South Carolina, contact Toll Brothers at 866-232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)