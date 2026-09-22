National Diabetes Trust Appoints Nicole Gourley As President And CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Diabetes Trust announced today the appointment of Nicole Gourley as president and chief executive officer, effective September 28, 2026.

Gourley has more than 18 years of experience helping complex, mission-driven organizations grow and work better. She has led teams and operations across Canada, developed new sources of revenue, strengthened partnerships, managed complex budgets and supported organizations through periods of growth and evolution.

“Nicole combines purpose-driven leadership with the commercial and operational experience National Diabetes Trust needs for its next chapter,” said Colby Miller, chair of the National Diabetes Trust Board of Directors.“Her ability to build strong teams, strengthen partnerships and turn strategy into results will help us increase our impact in support of Diabetes Canada's mission.”

Most recently, Gourley served as chief operating officer of Circular Materials, where she helped build and grow a national not-for-profit operating model across Canada. Before that, she held senior roles at Foresters Financial and GS1 Canada, leading teams, improving operations and developing new services and partnerships.

“I'm honoured to join National Diabetes Trust,” said Gourley.“The mission is deeply meaningful to me, and I'm excited to listen, learn and work alongside employees, the Board and our partners to strengthen the organization's impact and build a sustainable path for growth.”

National Diabetes Trust thanks Tim D'Souza for serving as interim CEO. D'Souza will return full time to his role as senior vice-president, Finance and Business Operations at Diabetes Canada following the transition.

“Tim provided steady leadership and valuable support during an important period for the organization,” said Miller.“We are grateful for his contribution and pleased that National Diabetes Trust will continue to benefit from his partnership through his leadership role at Diabetes Canada.”

About National Diabetes Trust

National Diabetes Trust (NDT) is Canada's largest charitable clothing and small household goods collection service and the social enterprise of Diabetes Canada. With more than 3,000 donation bins and an active home pick-up service in communities across Canada (excluding Quebec), NDT collects unwanted gently used clothing and household items, using them to raise much-needed funds for Diabetes Canada.



Each year, the program diverts more than 100 million lbs. of clothing and household items from landfill sites across Canada. This translates into savings of 1 billion kWh of energy - equivalent to removing 212,087 cars from roads - saves 7,257.44 mature trees- conserves 167,828.30 liters of water - and reduces our carbon footprint by 280 million pounds of CO2.

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Nicole Gourley

CONTACT: Leah Siversky Diabetes Canada 416-408-7041...