In8bio To Present At Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference
Mr. Ho will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference and deliver a company presentation on Thursday, September 24. The presentation will provide an overview of IN8bio's differentiated γδ T cell platform and pipeline, including its lead T cell engager program, INB-619, and clinical-stage programs in oncology.
Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference
Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Presenter: William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Webcast:
A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investors section of IN8bio's website. A replay will be available following the event.
About IN8bio
IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company's pipeline is anchored by INB-600, a novel γδ T cell engager platform with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune indications. IN8bio is also advancing INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell candidate for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). For more information about IN8bio, visit .
Investors and Corporate Contact:
IN8bio, Inc.
Patrick McCall
646.933.5603
...
Media Contact
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917.291.5744
...
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