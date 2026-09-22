Global Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Isolation And Enrichment Reagent Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Latest

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Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Isolation And Enrichment Reagent Market

The Business Research Company's Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Isolation And Enrichment Reagent Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The RNA isolation and enrichment reagent market is experiencing rapid expansion due to increasing research activities and technological advancements in molecular biology. With rising applications in genomics and diagnostics, this sector is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Below is an in-depth look at the market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and important trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Forecast for the RNA Isolation and Enrichment Reagent Market

The RNA isolation and enrichment reagent market is projected to expand from $0.94 billion in 2025 to $1.04 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Looking beyond, the market is expected to reach $1.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%. This upward trajectory is driven by several factors, including the shift toward automated high-throughput RNA isolation systems, the growing demand for transcriptomics-based drug discovery, and the increasing role of AI in RNA data analysis.

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Important Drivers Behind the RNA Isolation and Enrichment Reagent Market Growth – Part One

One of the primary factors fueling market expansion is the rising demand for molecular diagnostics focusing on infectious diseases. Additionally, widespread adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies has created a need for efficient RNA extraction methods. Increased funding for academic and clinical genomics research has further contributed to the market's growth by supporting innovations and infrastructure development in related fields.

Important Drivers Behind the RNA Isolation and Enrichment Reagent Market Growth – Part Two

Moreover, expanding biobanking facilities and sample preservation infrastructures encourage early adoption of manual RNA extraction methods in laboratories. Moving forward, the growing interest in precision medicine and rare disease research, combined with the integration of laboratory robotics and digital ecosystems, will further accelerate the market's development.

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Understanding RNA Isolation and Enrichment Reagents and Their Applications

RNA isolation and enrichment reagents consist of specialized chemicals and kits designed to extract, purify, and concentrate RNA from biological samples such as cells, tissues, and blood. These reagents maintain RNA integrity by removing impurities like DNA, proteins, and other cellular debris. They play a crucial role in molecular biology workflows, enabling accurate gene expression studies, sequencing, and other RNA-focused research applications.

Genomics Research Activities as a Major Demand Driver

The expansion of genomics research is a critical catalyst for the RNA isolation and enrichment reagent market. This research includes gene sequencing, transcriptomics, molecular biology studies, and RNA analysis. The rising emphasis on precision medicine, which involves tailoring treatments based on genetic information, has driven the need for high-quality RNA extraction to support detailed molecular investigations.

An Example Supporting Market Growth from Genomics Research

For instance, a report from July 2023 by the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) highlighted that the number of gene therapies in Phase II clinical trials increased by 5% from 247 in Q1 2023 to 260 in Q2 2023. This growth reflects the expanding genomics research landscape, which in turn boosts demand for RNA isolation and enrichment reagents for accurate analysis and experimentation.

Regional Market Dynamics and Leading Areas

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the RNA isolation and enrichment reagent market, reflecting strong research activities and infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The overall market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global trends and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Global Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Isolation And Enrichment Reagent Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Latest News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 22, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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