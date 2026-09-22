Jeremy Renner's Rennervation Foundation Backs 'Step Up. Do Something.' For National Blue Out Day

During National Missing & Trafficked Children Awareness Week, campaign spotlights the roughly 20,000 foster who go missing each year

- Kym Renner, CEO and President of RennerVation FoundationRENO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RennerVation Foundation, the Nevada nonprofit co-founded by actor Jeremy Renner and sibling Kym Renner to support foster and at-risk youth, joins See Us Now (SUN) for National Blue Out Day on September 24. The day falls during National Missing & Trafficked Foster Children Awareness Week, September 20-26, and is part of SUN's "Step Up. Do Something" campaign to raise awareness for the roughly 20,000 foster youth who go missing across the country each year.On Blue Out Day, supporters are asked to wear blue, light homes and storefronts blue, and post to social media using #BlueOut and #SeeUsNow to help put a number and a face to a crisis that often goes unseen. RennerVation Foundation invites its staff, board, donors, and partners across Nevada to take part, and will share the campaign across its own channels throughout the week. In Nevada alone, nearly 3,800 children are currently in foster placement statewide, and more than 130 age out of the system each year without a permanent home.“Wearing blue for a day sounds small. But if it gets somebody to ask a question, check on a kid, or make a call they've been putting off, it is not small at all. That is the whole idea behind See Us Now's 'Step Up. Do Something.' campaign, and we are thrilled to be joining them in blue,” said Kym Renner, President and CEO of RennerVation Foundation.See Us Now, founded by Kari Wagner in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, began as a grassroots effort by Wagner, her daughter, and a group of teenagers, and has grown into a national movement advocating for safe housing, education, and mental health support for foster children, with a particular focus on preventing trafficking. Ninety-eight landmarks across forty-three states and Ontario, Canada, will join See Us Now for National Blue Out Day by lighting up blue in recognition of foster youth.“This crisis does not stop at any state line, and neither does the work to fix it. Kym Renner and the RennerVation Foundation live this fight every day in Nevada, and having them step up for Blue Out Day helps us reach people we could never reach alone. Every voice added to this movement is another kid who does not get overlooked,” said Kari Wagner, Founder of See Us Now.Join Blue Out Day by wearing blue on September 24, lighting a porch, storefront, or landmark blue, posting with #BlueOut and #SeeUsNow. Follow and tag us and @officialrennervationfoundation. Free digital stickers and photo frames are available at .Learn more about RennerVation Foundation's work with Nevada's foster youth at .###About RennerVation FoundationFounded in 2023 by siblings Jeremy and Kym Renner, RennerVation Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity with a mission to offer children in foster care and at-risk youth the chance to embrace a childhood filled with joy, growth and belonging. Leveraging decades of professional expertise within the child welfare system, RVF creates efficient and impactful programs that address the unique challenges faced by foster youth and young adults aging out of foster care. Current initiatives include Camp RennerVation and the Pave Your Way program. For more information, please visit and follow @officialrennervationfoundation.

MJ Brackin

Proof PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jeremy Renner's RennerVation Foundation Backs 'Step Up. Do Something.' for National Blue Out Day News Provided By Proof PR September 22, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.