Loudoun 40 Under 40

Summit Restoration

Northern Virginia Business Owner Named to Loudoun 40 Under 40

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Cook, a Leesburg, Virginia business owner, has been named to the 2026 class of Loudoun 40 Under 40, an annual program recognizing young business and community leaders across Loudoun County. Cook was selected for his work building a locally owned emergency water damage restoration company serving homeowners throughout Loudoun County. He will be honored alongside this year's class of 40 at a banquet later this week.Each year, Loudoun 40 Under 40 honors 40 professionals under age 40 for achievement in their fields and contributions to the local community. Now in its thirteenth year, the 2026 honoree list ran in a special section of the Loudoun Times-Mirror, which reaches more than 30,000 readers across the county. Cook and this year's honorees will be celebrated at a banquet on September 24 at the Stable at Bluemont Vineyard.Cook is the founder and president of Summit Restoration, a locally owned, IICRC-certified, Class A licensed restoration company based in Leesburg. The company provides emergency water damage restoration, water removal, flood cleanup, and fire, smoke, sewage, and storm damage services to residential and commercial properties across Loudoun County.Alongside emergency response work, Cook and the Summit Restoration team work directly with homeowners and their insurance carriers to help simplify the claims process that follows a loss, and the company has supported local families navigating water and fire damage outside of standard business hours.For Loudoun County homeowners, timing matters most in the hours right after a loss. Mold can begin growing on wet materials within 24 to 48 hours, so a loss that sits untreated can turn a routine drying job into a much larger repair. Summit Restoration dispatches crews 24 hours a day across Leesburg, Ashburn, Sterling, and Purcellville, giving homeowners in those communities a local, certified crew to call when a pipe bursts or a basement floods outside of business hours.The recognition adds a local, independent restoration option to the list of businesses Loudoun County homeowners and property managers can turn to when a loss occurs, at a time when the county continues to see growth in both new construction and older housing stock more prone to plumbing and roofing failures.Sources:Loudoun 40 Under 40 program details and 2026 banquet date/venue: loudoun40under40Mold growth timeframe: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,“A Brief Guide to Mold, Moisture and Your Home.”About Summit RestorationSummit Restoration is a locally owned and operated water damage, fire damage, and mold remediation company serving Leesburg, Virginia and communities across Loudoun County, including Ashburn, Sterling, and Purcellville. The company is IICRC-certified and Class A licensed, providing 24/7 emergency response for residential and commercial properties. Learn more at summitva.###

Jeff Carrier

Restoration Digital Marketing

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Northern Virginia Business Owner Named to Loudoun 40 Under 40 News Provided By Restoration Digital Marketing September 22, 2026, 19:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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