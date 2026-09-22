Revolution Foods Acquires Ardella's, A 50-Year-Old California Food Manufacturer

Vinil Ramchandran

Dream Business Brokers' Founder Vinil Ramchandran advised Ardella's and facilitated the strategic transaction

- Vinil Ramchandran

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vinil Ramchandran of Dream Business Brokers has successfully facilitated the sale of Ardella's, a family-owned food manufacturing company with more than 50 years of experience producing pizza, burritos, and other popular food products. Revolution Foods, California's largest K-12 school meal provider, acquired the company.

The strategic acquisition brings together Ardella's long-standing manufacturing expertise and proven food products with Revolution Foods' culinary capabilities, nutrition expertise, operational scale, and established customer relationships.

The combination is expected to help Revolution Foods expand its menu offerings and production capabilities across the more than 35 million meals it serves annually through school cafeterias, senior nutrition programs, and retail channels.

Founded in 1975 as a chain of Southern California pizzerias, Ardella's developed a strong reputation for producing high-quality, center-of-the-plate food products for the education and institutional food markets. The company's recipes have become favorites among generations of students, including its signature pizza sauce based on an original family recipe brought from Italy.

“This was a tremendous opportunity to bring together two companies with complementary strengths and a shared commitment to producing quality food,” said Ramchandran.“Ardella's has built an exceptional business over more than five decades, with proven products, manufacturing capabilities, and a strong reputation in the market. Revolution Foods was an excellent strategic buyer with the resources and vision to build upon that foundation. I'm proud to have helped bring the two sides together and facilitate a successful transaction.”

For Ardella's, the transaction represents the next chapter for a business that has remained family-owned and operated for more than 50 years.

Revolution Foods plans to continue building on Ardella's product portfolio while investing in product innovation. George Blanco, CEO, stated "This transaction reflects the growth trajectory we're building at Revolution Foods including expansion of our brand portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, and our ability to serve more communities well. We're grateful for Vinil Ramchandran's partnership in helping us move quickly and efficiently to bring Ardella's into the Revolution Foods family."

About Dream Business Brokers

Vinil Ramchandran is the Founder of Dream Business Brokers. He holds the designations of Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary (M&AMI), Certified Business Broker (CBB), and Certified Business Intermediary (CBI). With more than 25 years of business experience, Vinil helps business owners maximize value and achieve successful exits.

Known for his client-focused approach and results-driven process, Vinil specializes in selling manufacturing, distribution, and service businesses. He is committed to providing exceptional guidance and personalized service at every stage of the transaction.

For a complimentary, confidential, and no-obligation consultation, contact Vinil Ramchandran at..., visit DreamBusinessBrokers, or (562) 761-4869.



Vinil Ramchandran

Dream Business Brokers

+1 5627614689

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Revolution Foods Acquires Ardella's, a 50-Year-Old California Food Manufacturer News Provided By Dream Business Brokers September 22, 2026, 19:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.