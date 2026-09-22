America's Real-Life Gatsby Castlefeatured In Citizen Kane, Taylor Swift's Blank Space-To Sell Via Concierge Auctions

OHEKA CASTLE, a National Register landmark and celebrated Gold Coast wedding destination, to sell in cooperation with The Modlin Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OHEKA CASTLE, the legendary 127-room French Renaissance château crowning the highest point on Long Island's storied Gold Coast and one of America's most recognized cultural landmarks, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Adam Modlin of The Modlin Group. The second-largest private residence ever built in America, the National Register landmark has hosted royalty, heads of state, and Hollywood's biggest names since 1919, and served as the backdrop for Citizen Kane, Succession, Royal Pains, and Taylor Swift's "Blank Space." Selling to the highest bidder, bidding is scheduled to open and culminate live on 27 October at The Dominick in New York City.

Built between 1914 and 1919 for financier and arts patron Otto Kahn by Delano and Aldrich-one of the Gold Coast's premier architectural firms-OHEKA CASTLE rises as a monument to Jazz Age ambition and French Renaissance design. Following a $40 million restoration, the largest private residential restoration in American history, the estate stands today as a fully operational landmark in exceptional condition, offering its next owner an extraordinary canvas just 40 miles from Midtown Manhattan: a private residence of unrivaled scale and pedigree, a celebrated wedding and events destination with a legacy stretching back to 1920, and an adjacent developable 5.13-acres at the South-east corner of the property, poised to transcend the estate into the 21st century.

"OHEKA CASTLE is in a category of its own-there is simply no comparable property in the American real estate market," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "The second-largest private residence ever built in this country, a National Register landmark, a pop culture icon, and one of the most celebrated wedding and events venues on the East Coast-it is the kind of asset that comes to market once in a generation, if that. Our platform is uniquely designed to connect a property of this significance with the global audience of buyers who will recognize and honor its full potential."

“OHEKA CASTLE is one of the truly extraordinary estates in the world, said Adam D. Modlin of Modlin Group and representing it is an exceptional privilege. Its architectural significance, extraordinary craftsmanship, storied history and spectacular grounds place it in a category of its own. Following its restoration, OHEKA has been returned to a level of grandeur that is extraordinarily rare today. For the next owner, this is not simply the acquisition of a remarkable estate-it is the opportunity to become the steward of an important piece of American history, with an adjacent developable opportunity that creates an entirely unique dimension of future potential.”

Inspired by the grandeur of France's greatest châteaux, OHEKA CASTLE spans approximately 112,895 square feet across 23± acres at the highest point on Long Island. Its Grand Staircase, modeled after the exterior staircase of France's Chateau de Fontainebleau, sets the tone for interiors of extraordinary ambition, including a soaring Ballroom measuring 72 feet by 32 feet with a 24-foot ceiling; a Grand Library with hand-restored faux bois walls; 34 individually designed guest suites; and a Terrace Room addition built for large-scale entertaining. Nine reflecting pools and three fountains, recreated from the original Olmsted Brothers drawings, unfold across the estate's formal gardens – a sweeping landscape designed by the Olmsted Brothers with contributions by celebrated landscape architect Beatrix Farrand.

Since hosting its first wedding in 1920, OHEKA CASTLE has served as one of America's most coveted celebrations destinations, welcoming generations of couples and guests to its grand ballroom, manicured terraces, and storied grounds. Its reputation as a filming location is equally unmatched. The estate stood in for Xanadu in the opening scene of Citizen Kane, and has since appeared in Succession, Royal Pains, and Taylor Swift's "Blank Space," marking a cultural footprint that spans more than a century and reaches audiences around the world.

An adjacent developable project on the estate's southeast corner adds a rare and significant dimension to this offering. Approved by the Town of Huntington and entitled for 95 luxury condominium residences across 5.13 acres, the development opportunity is poised to transcend OHEKA CASTLE into the 21st century, delivering the ultimate in luxury and amenities for a select clientele. Combined with the estate's robust weddings, events, and catering business, the fully realized vision positions the property to become the preeminent luxury destination of its kind in the United States.

OHEKA CASTLE sits within Long Island's legendary Gold Coast, once home to the Gilded Age's most prominent families and still one of the New York region's most coveted enclaves – just five minutes from the Cold Spring Harbor station on the Long Island Rail Road, offering quick, direct rail access 40 miles into Manhattan – a rare convenience for a property of this scale and seclusion away, downtown Huntington offers a vibrant mix of dining and culture. History and art thrive at the Heckscher Museum of Art, the Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site, and the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum. Championship golf, sailboat-dotted Huntington Harbor, and Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve round out an area unmatched for its blend of natural beauty, history, and refined living.

Images of the property may be viewed on conciergeauctions. All photography provided by OHEKA CASTLE and should be credited to Brett Matthews Photography, Elliott Kaufman Photography Phillip Ennia, Stefen Turner, and Camelot.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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