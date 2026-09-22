Luxury Aircraft Solutions Opens Member-Level Pricing To New Charter Clients Through October 31

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New clients can book a first trip at member-level pricing with no membership fee, no deposit and double points, under the company's MSA charter model.

- Daniel Hirschhorn, Co-founder, Luxury Aircraft SolutionsMELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Luxury Aircraft Solutions, a private jet charter company operating in Florida and New York, announced a limited-time offer for new charter clients along with expanded access to its Master Services Agreement program.Through October 31, 2026, new clients can book a first trip at member-level pricing without enrolling in a membership or paying a membership fee. The offer includes a 2x points multiplier redeemable against future flights. No deposit is required, and clients pay only for the specific charter they approve.The announcement reflects continued demand for on-demand private charter, in which travelers arrange flights trip by trip rather than through a prepaid or subscription structure.How the MSA Program WorksLuxury Aircraft Solutions arranges charter flights under a Master Services Agreement, or MSA, model. Clients execute one primary agreement, then book and pay for individual trips as they arise.- No prepaid flight balance. Clients do not maintain a deposit or unused flight balance with Luxury Aircraft Solutions.- Trip-specific market pricing. Each flight is sourced and priced based on the client's actual itinerary and current aircraft availability.- Flight requests are accepted 365 days a year. Clients may request travel on holidays, peak weekends and throughout the year, subject to aircraft availability.- One primary agreement. Clients execute the MSA once and then approve individual trip confirmations without negotiating a new full charter agreement for every flight.- Dedicated human service. Each client works directly with experienced Charter Specialists supported by proprietary booking technology and a mobile application."Our clients tell us they want two things: a specialist who knows their preferences and clear pricing on the trip in front of them," said Daniel Hirschhorn, co-founder of Luxury Aircraft Solutions. "The MSA model lets us deliver both without asking anyone to fund an account before they fly."The Booking ProcessA typical trip with Luxury Aircraft Solutions follows a consistent sequence:1. The client submits a trip request with departure and arrival airports, dates, times and passenger count, either through their Charter Specialist or the company's booking platform.2. The Charter Specialist sources aircraft options for that route and returns pricing for each option, including aircraft category, year and amenities.3. The client reviews the options and selects an aircraft.4. The Charter Specialist confirms availability and issues a trip confirmation for the client's approval.5. The client approves the trip and submits payment for that specific charter.6. The Charter Specialist coordinates catering, ground transportation, FBO arrangements and passenger details ahead of departure.Clients receive itineraries, trip documents and flight updates through the company's mobile application and by direct contact with their specialist.Charter Specialist ServiceEvery Luxury Aircraft Solutions client works with a dedicated Charter Specialist who manages each trip from the initial request through wheels up. The specialist learns the client's routes, aircraft preferences and scheduling patterns over time, which the company says reduces the amount of information a client needs to restate on each booking.Clients contact their specialist directly rather than a general support queue. The company maintains specialist coverage for schedule changes, weather disruptions and same-day requests."Private travel plans change, sometimes hours before departure," Hirschhorn said. "When that happens, a client should be able to reach the person who already knows the trip."Technology and Mobile ApplicationLuxury Aircraft Solutions operates a proprietary booking platform that consolidates quotes, trip documents, itineraries, passenger information and payment in one place. Clients can review active quotes, accept aircraft options, sign trip documents and access itineraries for upcoming flights.The company's mobile application gives members access to trip details, flight status and their Charter Specialist from a phone. The platform is available on the web, and if you are a member, you also have a mobile app available on iOS and Android.Aircraft AccessAircraft categories available through Luxury Aircraft Solutions include turboprops, light jets, midsize jets, super-midsize jets, heavy jets and airliners, subject to availability on a given route and date. Each trip is sourced against the client's specific itinerary rather than a fixed fleet assignment.Points ProgramClients earn Luxury Aircraft points on completed flights, which can be redeemed for discounts on future travel. New clients booking under the current offer earn points at a 2x multiplier on their first completed trip.Service AreasThe company arranges domestic and international charter flights from its offices in Florida and New York, serving clients traveling for business, leisure, group travel and time-sensitive itineraries.Offer DetailsThe member-level pricing offer is available to new clients through October 31, 2026. Under the offer, new clients receive:- Member-level pricing on a first completed trip with no membership enrollment and no membership fee- A 2x points multiplier on that trip, redeemable against future flights- No deposit or prepaid balance requirement- No long-term commitmentThe offer is subject to client verification, aircraft availability, applicable taxes and direct trip expenses, and standard charter terms. Pricing for each trip is quoted based on the specific itinerary and confirmed aircraft.Prospective clients can reach Luxury Aircraft Solutions at (631) 676-7488 or at luxuryaircraftsolutions.About Luxury Aircraft SolutionsLuxury Aircraft Solutions is a private jet charter company based in Florida and New York. The company pairs 100% human-powered Charter Specialists with a proprietary booking platform and mobile application to arrange private travel. Learn more at luxuryaircraftsolutions.

Dan Hymson

Luxury Aircraft, LLC

+1 631-676-7488

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Luxury Aircraft Solutions Opens Member-Level Pricing to New Charter Clients Through October 31 News Provided By Luxury Aircraft, LLC September 22, 2026, 19:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Telecommunications



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