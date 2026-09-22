Azerbaijan, Bangladesh Sign Agreement On Visa Exemption For Official Passport Holders (PHOTO)
This is stated in a post by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X.
This document will serve as a valuable input for enhancing official contacts and broadening the scope of our mutually beneficial partnership.
Following the signing ceremony the Ministers discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Bangladesh relations, with a focus on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and advancing ties in education and humanitarian fields.
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