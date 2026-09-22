Azerbaijan, Bangladesh Sign Agreement On Visa Exemption For Official Passport Holders (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Khalilur Rahman signed the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports.”

This is stated in a post by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X.

This document will serve as a valuable input for enhancing official contacts and broadening the scope of our mutually beneficial partnership.

Following the signing ceremony the Ministers discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Bangladesh relations, with a focus on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and advancing ties in education and humanitarian fields.