Denver Stone Plus Reaches 50 Five-Star Reviews, Reaffirming Commitment to Custom Quartz Craftsmanship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver-based countertop fabricator marks customer feedback milestone as demand for low-maintenance quartz and natural stone surfaces remains steady across the Front Range

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver Stone Plus, a Denver-based countertop fabrication and installation company, has surpassed fifty 5-star customer reviews on its Google Business Profile. The milestone comes as the company continues to fabricate and install quartz, granite, and natural stone surfaces for residential and commercial projects across the Denver metropolitan area and the broader Front Range region.

The company's Google Business Profile currently reflects a 5.0-star average rating across more than 50 verified customer entries. According to company records, customer feedback submitted through the platform consistently highlights project schedule accuracy, transparent itemized pricing, post-installation job site cleanliness, and some of the best marble countertops Denver has to offer. Denver Stone Plus attributes the steady growth in public feedback to repeat client referrals from local homeowners, interior designers, and residential building contractors.







Denver Stone Plus

Denver Stone Plus operates within a competitive regional countertop market alongside national home-improvement retailers and regional independent fabricators. The company credits its review growth in part to maintaining an entirely in-house operational workflow. By executing measuring, digital templating, slab cutting, edge profiling, and final installation using direct company employees rather than third-party subcontractors, Denver Stone Plus maintains direct oversight of project schedules and client communication from start to finish.

"Surpassing 50 five-star reviews on Google reflects our installation teams' consistent adherence to fabrication precision and job-site reliability," said Sue Zhou, owner of Denver Stone Plus. "By managing every stage of the process under one roof, from initial material sourcing through final walkthrough, we eliminate third-party scheduling friction and maintain strict quality control across every project."

Founded over 20 years ago, Denver Stone Plus functions as a single-source countertop provider. Rather than requiring homeowners to source stone slabs from one vendor and negotiate separate agreements with an independent installer, the company handles material procurement, custom fabrication, and installation under a unified point of contact. The company's headquarters at 1548 W Alameda Ave in Denver houses administrative offices, a customer showroom, and a full fabrication facility, staffed by dedicated sales, design, and technical installation personnel.

To streamline the residential renovation experience, Denver Stone Plus utilizes a structured customer workflow. The process begins with an initial showroom or virtual consultation where material options are reviewed alongside project architectural plans. Following material selection, technical team members perform digital laser templating on site to record precise cabinet measurements, wall angles, and cutout requirements for sinks, cooktops, and fixtures. Fabricators then utilize digital layout software to align stone veining and pattern flow across seams before cutting slabs on high-precision shop machinery.

Quartz engineered stone remains the company's most frequently requested surface material for kitchen and bathroom installations. Manufactured from ground natural quartz combined with polymer resins and color pigments, quartz yields a non-porous surface that resists staining, scratching, and moisture penetration without requiring periodic chemical sealants. Because quartz is manufactured rather than quarried, slab-to-slab color and pattern consistency remain uniform, making it a frequent selection for continuous countertop runs, kitchen islands, and full-height slab backsplashes.

"Quartz surfaces continue to account for a large number of residential countertop selections in the Denver market due to their stain resistance and visual uniformity," Sue Zhou added. "Homeowners renovating high-traffic kitchens increasingly prioritize low-maintenance materials that deliver long-term durability without the regular sealing and upkeep associated with porous natural stone."

In addition to engineered quartz, Denver Stone Plus fabricates and installs natural stone options, including granite, marble, quartzite, and soapstone. The company sources raw slabs through established regional stone distributors, including Dorado Surfaces, MSI Denver, Arizona Tile, and The Stone Collection. Granite remains the company's secondary volume leader due to its heat tolerance and distinct natural variations, while quartzite and soapstone have seen increased adoption among homeowners seeking specific aesthetic characteristics. Marble installations remain focused primarily on lower-wear vertical applications, including bathroom vanities, hearth surrounds, and shower walls.

To accommodate smaller residential projects, Denver Stone Plus maintains an inventory of discounted stone remnants at its facility. These smaller slab sections, which are left over from full-scale residential installations, allow homeowners to select premium quartz or natural stone for smaller applications (such as powder room vanities, laundry room counters, wet bars, or fireplace hearths) without purchasing a full stone slab.

Customization options extend to edge profiles and surface finishes. Homeowners can select from standard edge profiles, including eased, bevel, half-bullnose, and full-bullnose, or decorative options such as ogee and mitered waterfall edges. Surface finishes include polished, honed, and leathered textures, which are finalized during design consultations along with sink mounting configurations.

Denver Stone Plus advertises standard project turnarounds of approximately seven to ten business days from initial digital templating to final home installation. Itemized written estimates are provided prior to project scheduling, with final pricing fixed unless structural scope changes are formally requested by the customer.

From its Denver facility and additional location in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Denver Stone Plus serves communities throughout the Denver metro area, including Aurora, Arvada, Westminster, Lakewood, Littleton, Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Parker, Thornton, Broomfield, and Boulder. Service also extends along the Front Range to municipalities such as Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, and Longmont. Consultation appointments and project estimates are available directly through the company.

About Denver Stone Plus

Denver Stone Plus is a full-service countertop fabrication and installation company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with additional operations in Steamboat Springs. Operating for more than two decades, the company provides custom engineered quartz, granite, marble, quartzite, and soapstone surfaces for residential and commercial applications across the Front Range. All fabrication and installation processes are managed directly in-house. Additional information is available at denverstoneplus.com.

Media Contact

Sue Zhou, Owner

Denver Stone Plus

Phone: (303) 284-6549

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Denver Stone Plus Reaches 50 Five-Star Reviews, Reaffirming Commitment to Custom Quartz Craftsmanship