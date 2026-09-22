Dr Pompa Live Set For October 16, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pompa LIVE '26 will bring Dr. Daniel Pompa and a lineup of special guests to Houston for a three-day event focused on toxin-free living, wellness and longevity.

Park City, UT, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Daniel Pompa has announced that Pompa LIVE '26 will take place October 16–18, 2026 at The Westin Houston Memorial City in Houston, Texas.

Presented as “The Toxin Free Living Experience,” the three-day event will feature live presentations, expert discussions, Q&A sessions, demonstrations and opportunities for attendees to connect with speakers and others interested in health and wellness.

Dr. Pompa And Special Guests Take The Stage

Dr. Pompa will lead the event alongside a lineup of featured speakers and special guests, including Jenny McCarthy, Ben Azadi, Dr. Patrick Porter, Alex Clark, Dr. Olivia Pompa and Dr. Rafael Gonzalez, PhD.

Programming will explore topics including toxin-free living, metabolic health, fasting, longevity, brain fitness, environmental exposures and emerging wellness science.

Rather than focusing exclusively on presentations, Pompa LIVE '26 is designed to be an interactive experience. Attendees will have access to guided breakout sessions, live Q&A opportunities and the Toxin Free Living Marketplace, featuring products, tools and demonstrations connected to topics discussed throughout the weekend.







Dr. Daniel Pompa

Three Days In Houston

Pompa LIVE '26 begins Friday, October 16 with a VIP Immersion Day, followed by general sessions and programming on Saturday and Sunday.

Both General Admission and VIP ticket options are available, with VIP experiences offering additional access, exclusive programming and other benefits.

Pompa LIVE '26 will be held October 16–18, 2026 at The Westin Houston Memorial City, 945 Gessner Road, Houston, Texas.

For event details, speakers and ticket information, visit the official Pompa LIVE '26 website.

About Dr. Daniel Pompa

Dr. Daniel Pompa is a health educator and founder of the Pompa Program. His work focuses on cellular health, environmental exposures, lifestyle strategies and root-cause approaches to wellness.

Disclaimer: Pompa LIVE '26 is an educational event. Information presented is intended for educational purposes and is not a substitute for individualized medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.

Media Contact:

Dr Pompa

Park City, UT 84098

(800) 691-7422

Attachment

Dr Pompa Live Set For October 16, 2026