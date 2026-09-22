Prem Suhalka, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, RICP®, WMCP®, FSCP®, named to New York Life's 2026 President's Council.

Prem Suhalka, CFP®, has been named to New York Life's 2026 President's Council, an annual recognition for agents based on sales achievement.

- Prem Suhalka, CFP®DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PREM SUHALKA NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE'S PRESIDENT'S COUNCILPrem Suhalka has been named a member of the 2026 President's Council of New York Life. Members of the President's Council are among the top 5 percent of New York Life's elite sales force of nearly 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.Suhalka has been a New York Life agent since 2022 and is associated with New York Life's North Dallas Office in Dallas.Prem Suhalka holds the CFP, ChFC, CLU, RICP, WMCP, and FSCPprofessional designations. He is the founder of Shri Krishna Wealth and serves clients in financial planning, retirement planning, investment strategies, tax planning strategies, estate and legacy planning, and risk management. He is also actively involved in community service and charitable initiatives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.Shri Krishna Wealth is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates and does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. Prem Suhalka is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Council is an annual New York Life recognition program based on agent production from July 1 - June 30.Website:

Prem Suhalka

Shri Krishna Wealth & Insurance Solutions LLC

+1 817-915-3907

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Prem Suhalka Named to New York Life's 2026 President's Council News Provided By Shri Krishna Wealth & Insurance Solutions LLC September 22, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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