JESUS, JESUS, JESUS Announces Independent Nonprofit After Drawing 125,000+ To 2026 Gathering

More than 125,000 people attended JESUS, JESUS, JESUS during Easter Week 2026 in Manvel, Texas, making it the largest Christian gathering in America.

The“Gospel in the Sky” aerial drone experience tells the story of Jesus above the JESUS, JESUS, JESUS gathering in Manvel, Texas.

America's largest Christian gathering establishes a new leadership team to expand its free evangelistic outreach and year-round discipleship mission.

- Pastor Jason Lee, Founder and Board PresidentMANVEL, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JESUS, JESUS, JESUS announced the formation of an independent nonprofit organization and leadership team to expand its evangelistic mission following the extraordinary growth of its 2026 gathering.What began two years ago as a small-town outreach in an open field in Manvel, Texas, has grown into the largest Christian gathering in America.The idea behind JESUS, JESUS, JESUS is remarkably simple: create a place during Holy Week where people from every culture, background, and generation can come together to lift up the name of Jesus.During Easter Week 2026, more than 125,000 people attended JESUS, JESUS, JESUS. Over nine days, the gathering featured: 21 artists, 27 pastors, 300 testimonies, 100+ baptisms, 50,000+ meals served, 30,000+ shirts given away, 10,000+ miles of prayer walks, thousands of prayer requests, and a nightly drone show (the“Gospel in the Sky”) with more than 65,000 drone flights.And everything is free.As JESUS, JESUS, JESUS continues to grow, the ministry has formally become an independent nonprofit organization, with its own Board of Directors, leadership structure, and fundraising efforts.The leadership team includes:Jason Lee – Founder / Lead Pastor / President of the BoardJacob Agnew – Founder / Worship Experience LeadShelly Terry – Founder / Ministry Experience Lead / Board MemberJack Siney – Executive Director / Board MemberColonel Davis – Board MemberEd Saldivar – Board MemberThe mission remains the same as it was on the first night: lift up the name of Jesus and create opportunities for people to encounter Him.Future plans include an expanded Easter Week experience with all-day activities; a new JESUS, JESUS, JESUS mobile app providing year-round discipleship resources; a larger“Gospel in the Sky” drone experience; a simulcast of the event to reach people around the world; and the expansion of JESUS, JESUS, JESUS gatherings to other cities.The goal is to provide opportunities for people to encounter Christ outside of a traditional church setting – and then connect them with resources that can help turn those encounters into lifelong discipleship.“We never set out to create a large event,” said Pastor Jason Lee, Founder and Board President.“From the beginning, we believed that if we kept everything about Jesus and focused on lifting up His name, He would draw people to Himself. What happened earlier this year was beyond anything we could have imagined. I'm grateful for what God has done, and excited to see where He takes JESUS, JESUS, JESUS from here.”Unlike other large-scale events, JESUS, JESUS, JESUS does not charge admission. There are no tickets. Parking is free. Meals, shirts, and other resources are provided at no cost. No offering is taken during the event. There is no promotion of any business, organization, church, or pastor.“We want everyone to have the opportunity to come to JESUS, JESUS, JESUS,” said Jack Siney, Executive Director.“The people who financially support this ministry make that possible. Our commitment is to keep the experience free so there is never a financial barrier between someone and an opportunity to encounter Jesus.”JESUS, JESUS, JESUS will return to Manvel, Texas, during Easter Week 2027, with event dates, artists, speakers, partnerships, and additional plans to be announced in the coming weeks.The newly independent ministry has also begun raising financial support for the 2027 event. The ministry is seeking support from individuals and organizations that believe in the mission to lift up the name of Jesus and create opportunities for people to encounter Him. Those interested in supporting or partnering with JESUS, JESUS, JESUS can learn more at: jesusjesusjesus/support.About JESUS, JESUS, JESUS, Inc.JESUS, JESUS, JESUS is an independent nonprofit ministry creating opportunities for all people to gather together and encounter Jesus. Through large-scale gatherings, worship, preaching, testimonies, prayer, baptisms, the Gospel in the Sky aerial drone experience, ministry partnerships, and year-round discipleship resources, the movement exists for one purpose: to lift up the name of Jesus.No tickets. No cost. No sponsorships. No Other Name.

Jack Siney

JESUS, JESUS, JESUS, Inc.

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JESUS, JESUS, JESUS | Easter Week 2026 | Manvel, Texas

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JESUS, JESUS, JESUS Announces Independent Nonprofit After Drawing 125,000+ to 2026 Gathering News Provided By JESUS, JESUS, JESUS, Inc. September 22, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media



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