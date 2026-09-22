America Turns 250 As Traditional Christmas Style Returns: Creative Displays Releases Its 2026 Trends Guide

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The guide shows how cities and commercial properties are pairing traditional Christmas style with RGB lighting for America's 250th anniversary.

- Angela Primavera, Creative Displays, Inc. President

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Displays, Inc., a Kansas City based commercial Christmas decorations supplier founded in 1959, released their 2026 Commercial Christmas Decorations Trends Guide. The guide identifies a renewed emphasis on traditional colors, greenery, and familiar Christmas imagery during America's 250th anniversary. Creative Displays suggests that communities are not choosing between nostalgic design and modern technology. Instead, municipalities and commercial properties are using programmable lighting alongside traditional style displays to create an immersive and nostalgic experience.

Drawing on Creative Displays' work with municipalities, tourism organizations, commercial properties, businesses, and professional holiday design planners, the company's 2026 Commercial Christmas Decorations Trends Guide identifies a growing balance between traditional commercial Christmas designs and modern commercial Christmas display technology, such as smart and RGB lighting. Warm white lights, nostalgic red and green color palettes, oversized commercial Christmas trees, immersive environments built with walk-through and interactive displays, and European-inspired designs are all shaping the Christmas season. At the same time, communities are starting to integrate programmable RGB lighting, branded features, and multi-season infrastructure more intentionally, adding flexibility without abandoning the familiar traditions that people associate with Christmas.

That balance is especially meaningful during the celebration of America's 250th anniversary. Creative Displays expects traditional greenery, warm lighting, and recognizable Christmas imagery to remain central in public celebrations, while programmable RGB lighting gives communities the flexibility to incorporate patriotic red, white, and deep blue displays. This combination of modern and traditional decoration draws together people from all different parts of the community and allows everyone to recognize and celebrate the national milestone without losing the familiar warmth and nostalgia of Christmas.

“Celebrating America's 250th Christmas gives communities the opportunity to come together and celebrate the rich history of the holiday while showing where we are going. At Creative Displays, it's very important to us that we celebrate authentic experiences and bring people together to celebrate the season. Our goal is to help families and communities celebrate and create memories that last a lifetime.”

– Angela Primavera, Creative Displays, Inc. President

Creative Displays has observed several major design shifts since its founding in 1959. Commercial Christmas displays have progressed from handcrafted decor and standard string lights to immersive designs and programmable RGB lighting systems. Despite the changes in trends over the decades, wreaths, garland, decorated light poles, towering Christmas trees, and familiar Christmas figures have remained a core design piece in public holiday celebrations.

Decor trends may evolve over the decades, but the heart of Christmas never changes. We are always drawn to join our community, gather with the people we love, and surround ourselves with Christmas lights and decorations that make the season so special and memorable. Creative Displays' 2026 Commercial Christmas Decorations Trends Guide helps communities celebrate America's 250th anniversary by bridging timeless holiday traditions with modern lighting technology that will last the next 250 years. Read Creative Displays' 2026 Commercial Christmas Decorations Trends Guide here, or reach out to start planning your holiday display.

Angela Primaverea

Creative Displays, Inc.

+1 913-402-9617

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America Turns 250 as Traditional Christmas Style Returns: Creative Displays Releases Its 2026 Trends Guide News Provided By Creative Displays, Inc. September 22, 2026, 19:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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