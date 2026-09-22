Leaked Audio On Police Uniform Sparks Row Congress Slams AAP Govt

Congress Slams AAP Govt Over 'Deteriorated' Security

Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday criticised the AAP-led Punjab government over an alleged leaked police audio instructing officers against wearing uniforms, claiming that the AAP government needs to admit that the security situation has "severely deteriorated in the state."

Responding to AAP's denial of issuing any such advisory, Warring declared that the AAP administration in Punjab lacks the necessary will to improve the state's security situation. "...We have seen hand grenades thrown at police stations, and officers killed right inside police outposts. The point is, the government needs to admit that the situation in Punjab is bad and recognize who is responsible. It isn't the police force that is responsible; it is the political masters. The Punjab Police used to be a formidable force; they were the ones who ended the dark era here. However, the political masters who have come in seem to lack the necessary will. If they didn't lack that will, the situation in Punjab wouldn't be what it is today..." Warring told reporters.

Leaked Audio Sparks Political Row

Warring's remarks came after a viral audio clip leaked online, in which it was claimed that Punjab Police personnel have been ordered not to wear their uniforms while commuting to or from duty. This alleged clip triggered opposition parties to raise questions about the state's law and order situation. Criticising the AAP administration, the opposition Congress party declared that the AAP government has serious questions to answer regarding state security if Punjab Police personnel themselves reportedly need to avoid wearing their uniforms for safety. "When Punjab Police personnel themselves reportedly need to avoid uniform for safety, the government has serious questions to answer's law-and-order situation is not a punchline. The Home Department, headed by Bhagwant Mann, is accountable for ensuring that even those protecting Punjab do not feel unsafe," said Congress.

Punjab Police Denies Issuing Advisory

However, the Punjab Police denied that any order of that sort was issued to its officers. In a post on X, the Punjab Police emphasised that such messages circulating on social media are fake and should be ignored. It further advised citizens and police personnel to rely solely on official channels for authentic information. "Punjab Police Headquarters or any other Punjab Police office under it has issued no advisory directing police personnel to: Avoid wearing uniform while going to or returning from duty, Wear civilian clothes while commuting to/from duty, Such messages circulating on social media are fake and should be ignored. Citizens and police personnel are advised to rely only on official channels for authentic information," said Punjab Police. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)