Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Meets President Of 81St UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the 81st Session, Khalilur Rahman.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation within the UN and other multilateral platforms, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan's active engagement in the work of the United Nations and its contribution to strengthening multilateral cooperation in addressing pressing global challenges was highlighted during the meeting.