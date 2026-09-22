Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Meets President Of 81St UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)
The sides exchanged views on cooperation within the UN and other multilateral platforms, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Azerbaijan's active engagement in the work of the United Nations and its contribution to strengthening multilateral cooperation in addressing pressing global challenges was highlighted during the meeting.
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