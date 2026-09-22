Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Meets President Of 81St UN General Assembly Session (PHOTO)


2026-09-22 03:32:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the 81st Session, Khalilur Rahman.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation within the UN and other multilateral platforms, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan's active engagement in the work of the United Nations and its contribution to strengthening multilateral cooperation in addressing pressing global challenges was highlighted during the meeting.













MENAFN22092026000187011040ID1111700083



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search