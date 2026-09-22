What is a Blended Family? New Christian Resource By Trochia Ministries Helps Churches Support A Growing But Often Overlooked Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trochia Ministries introduces a new resource from Inés Franklin to help churches better understand and support the unique needs of blended families.

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inés Franklin's new book, Blended & Blessed, equips blended families, step-parents, and church leaders with practical biblical guidance for building trust and creating unity at home.

What's Inside

● Why blended families can feel overlooked within the church

● Biblical guidance for navigating trust, grief, co-parenting, and family dynamics

● Inés Franklin's personal experience of blending her own family

● Resources to help churches create more compassionate, supportive spaces for blended families







Trochia Ministries

They sit in church pews every Sunday, but many blended families still feel misunderstood.

They are remarried couples combining households, step-parents learning how to love children they did not raise, biological parents navigating co-parenting relationships, and children trying to understand where they belong. Their homes may be filled with love and new beginnings, but they can also carry grief, divided loyalties, shifting roles, and unresolved pain.









Trochia Ministries

Inés Franklin, founder and president of Trochia Ministries, believes the church has an opportunity to become better equipped to recognize and support them.

Her book, Blended & Blessed: Building Family Unity & Healing Through the Beatitudes, offers a practical, biblical resource for blended families and the pastors, counselors and ministry leaders who serve them.







Trochia Ministries

“A blended family is not simply a traditional family with a few additional people,” Franklin said.“It is a new family being formed from stories that already contain history, relationships, expectations, and often significant loss. These families need more than encouragement to 'fake it until you make it.' They need the hope of Jesus and practical help for the road they are walking.”

WHAT IS A BLENDED FAMILY?

A blended family is created when two people form a marriage and one or both bring children from previous relationships. It may include biological parents, step-parents, stepchildren, half-siblings, former spouses, widowed parents, adopted children, and multiple extended families.

Even people living within these dynamics may not immediately identify themselves as part of a blended family. They may simply know that family life is a little more complicated than a“traditional” family.

WHY THE CHURCH NEEDS TO TALK ABOUT BLENDED FAMILIES

Many Christian parenting resources are written with a first-marriage nuclear family in mind. While those resources offer great value, they may not address the realities of step-parenting, shared custody, previous relational wounds, or children who are grieving the family structure they once knew.

Silence can leave blended families feeling isolated or ashamed. It can also leave pastors and ministry leaders unsure how to offer meaningful support.

Franklin believes churches have an opportunity to replace that silence with compassionate, biblically faithful care.

“Every blended family began because something did not go according to the original plan,” Franklin said.“That may have been divorce, death, abandonment, or another painful loss. But brokenness is never the end of the Christian story. God meets families in the middle of their real lives and begins the work of redemption there.”

A PRACTICAL CHRISTIAN GUIDE FOR BLENDED FAMILIES

Blended & Blessed applies the wisdom of Jesus' Beatitudes to the emotional and relational realities of blending a family.

Rather than promising a quick formula for family harmony, Franklin helps readers pursue the humility, mercy, patience, forgiveness, and peacemaking required to love new family members well.

Readers will learn how to:

. Break cycles of hurt and dysfunction

. Build trust in co-parenting and step-parenting relationships

. Create space for grief without surrendering hope

. Develop healthy family rhythms centered on Christ

. Strengthen the marriage at the center of the new household

. Cultivate resilience amid changing roles and expectations

. Build a legacy of faith, kindness, and grace

The book is accompanied by a free practical tools guide featuring self-reflection exercises, healing discussions, prayer prompts, and Beatitudes reflections. The material can be used individually, as a couple, or within a church small group or blended family ministry.

A PLACE FOR REDEMPTION, NOT PERFECTION

Franklin knows the journey personally. She and her husband, Jim, blended their families more than 20 years ago. Today, their family includes five children and ten grandchildren and is affectionately known as the“Franklin Smoothie.”

Their unity did not happen instantly.

It was built through years of honest conversations, imperfect decisions, forgiveness, spiritual growth, and small acts of faithful love.

That experience shaped Franklin's conviction that blended families should not be pressured to create a picture-perfect home. They should be encouraged to build a grace-filled one.

“A thriving Christian blended family can become a powerful picture of the gospel,” Franklin said.“It shows that God can create belonging where there was distance, healing where there was hurt, and something beautiful from pieces that once felt broken.”

Blended & Blessed: Building Family Unity & Healing Through the Beatitudes is available now. Churches, counselors, small groups, and ministry leaders can also access companion resources for supporting blended families in their communities.

To learn more and order the book, visit .

ABOUT INÉS FRANKLIN

Inés Franklin is the founder and president of Trochia Ministries, a Christian discipleship ministry. She is the host of The Journey We Share podcast, the author of Uncharted: Navigating Your Unique Journey of Faith, and a teaching pastor at Mariners Church in Southern California. Franklin earned a Master of Divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary and is pursuing a Doctor of Ministry at Talbot School of Theology. She and her husband, James Franklin, live in Irvine, California, and share a blended family of five children and twelve grandchildren.

ABOUT TROCHIA MINISTRIES

Trochia Ministries equips people to develop a resilient, lasting faith in Jesus through accessible biblical teaching and practical discipleship resources. Its books, articles, podcasts, and courses help Christians apply God's Word to the realities of everyday life. Trochia Ministries is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

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What is a Blended Family? New Christian Resource By Trochia Ministries Helps Churches Support A Growing But Often Overlooked Community